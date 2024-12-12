PM Modi teases Saif Ali Khan, says he wanted to meet Taimur and Jeh: ‘Aap laaye nahi’

The Kapoor family recently visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to the inauguration of the Raj Kapoor Film Festival. They had a long interaction with the PM, who expressed his eagerness to meet Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's kids Taimur and Jeh. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's picture from their meeting with PM Modi.(Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan's reaction to meeting PM Modi

A video of the Kapoor family's interaction was shared by ANI, wherein, Saif Ali Khan mentioned that PM Modi was the first Prime Minister he had ever met and expressed gratitude for meeting them.

He said, "Aap pehle Pradhan Mantri hai jisse main mila hoon. Aur aapne aankhon mein aankh milake, personally humse mile and do baar mile hai. Aap mein itni achi energy hai aur aap itni mehnat karte hai. Aur aap jo karte hai, main aapko congratulate karna chahta hoon (You are the first Prime Minister that I have met. You have spoken to me while looking into my eyes and met me twice. Your energy is so good and you work so hard. I want to congratulate you in whatever you do)."

Saif further added, "Thank you for opening your doors and hum sab se milne ke liye and itne accessible hone ke liye (for meeting us and for being so accessible to us)."

PM Modi expressed wish to meet Taimur and Jeh

PM Modi burst into laughter as he replied, “Main aapke pitaji ko mila hoon aur main soch raha tha ke aaj mujhe teen peedi ko milne ka mauka milega. Lekin aap laaye nahi teesri peedi ko (I have met your father and I thought today I would get to meet the third generation as well. But you didn’t bring them)." Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor then chimed in that they wanted to bring the kids also with them. Though PM Modi couldn't meet Taimur and Jeh, Kareena later shared a picture revealing that she got an autograph from PM Modi for the kids.

About Raj Kapoor Film Festival

The film festival is being organised to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of legendary Raj Kapoor. It is set to take place from Friday, December 13 to December 15. It will show the restored version of 10 films of Raj Kapoor's classic films including Mera Naam Joker, Sangam, Ram Teri Ganga Maili and Aag among others. Ticket prices are set at ₹100 and the screenings will take place at the PVR-Inox and Cinepolis theaters in Mumbai.