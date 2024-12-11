Kareena Kapoor wore a hand-painted red suit for meeting with Prime Minister Modi. It costs...

The Kapoor clan recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to extend an invitation to him for Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival. Kareena Kapoor, for the big day, opted for a bright red Chanderi kurta set. Kareena, known for her sartorial sense of fashion, travelled with the entire Kapoor family and husband Saif Ali Khan to meet PM Modi. Also read | Kareena Kapoor looks ‘PHAT’ in stunning silver Sabyasachi saree at Filmfare OTT Awards; take notes for wedding season Kareena looked stunning as ever in the hand-painted red kurta set.(Instagram)

Kareena looked stunning as ever in the hand-painted red kurta set featuring a closed neckline, quarter sleeves with floral hand paint and thread detailing. The straight kurta featured a symmetrical hem with thread work at the neckline.

Kareena's ensemble is from the fashion designer house Devnaagri. The official Instagram account of the designer house shared multiple snippets of the actor decked in their red kurta set, and wrote, "Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in our red hand-painted ensemble from the Firdaus collection, a perfect blend of tradition and artistry capturing the essence of elegance and craftsmanship."

How much does Kareena Kapoor's red suit costs?

Kareena teamed the red kurta with a pair of matching shantoon slim pants and a hand-painted organza dupatta. The dupatta featured intricate hand painted floral work, decorated in threadwork. Kareena minimally accessorised her look in silver jhumkas, subtle makeup and a black bindi.

The kurta set is priced at ₹36,500.00 on the official website of Devnaagri. Take a look.

The chanderi red kurta set is priced at ₹36,500.00 on Devnaagri's official website.(www.devnaagri.com)

Kareena Kapoor's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

Kareena, on Wednesday, shared multiple snippets from the meeting with PM Modi on her Instagram profile, and wrote, “We are deeply humbled and honored to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor. Thank you Shri Modi ji for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us.”

Announcing Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival to be observed from December 13 to December 15, Kareena added, "As we celebrate 100 glorious years of Dadaji's artistry, vision, and contribution to Indian cinema, we honour the timeless impact of his legacy, which continues to inspire us and generations to come. We are proud to showcase his iconic films and remember the impact he had on Indian cinema with the 'Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival'. Dec 13-15, 2024 | 10 films | 40 cities | 135 cinemas."

Kareena was accompanied by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Rima Jain, Manoj Jain, Aadar Jain, Aarman Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.