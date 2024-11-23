Kareena Kapoor redefines glam in a black and golden embellished saree. Pics inside

Kareena Kapoor is an ultimate fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals, one outfit at a time. The actor’s sartorial sense of fashion is reflected in a plethora of attires, ranging from formal to casual to glam cocktail party looks. Kareena took over the fashion game, yet again on Saturday and gave us fresh weekend fashion inspo to refer to. Also read | Kareena Kapoor's ‘simple’ cotton kurta set proves style doesn't have to break the bank. Check out the price tag Kareena picked a black and golden saree for her weekend night look and it’s stunning as ever.(Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena’s weekend party fashion inspo is here and we cannot keep calm already. The actor shared two pictures from her evening look of the day and they are both breathtaking. Kareena, for her Saturday night look, opted for the six yards of grace and redefined gorgeous and glam together.

Kareena looked gorgeous in the six yards of grace.(Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

Here's what Kareena wore:

Kareena picked a black and golden saree for her weekend night look and it's stunning as ever. The actor draped the black silk saree featuring golden embroidery work adding to the gorgeous look. The saree also featured intricate golden zardosi zari details at the borders. "Saturday night," Kareena captioned her picture.

Kareena teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse with a sweetheart neckline. Another picture of her Saturday night look features the monochrome look of the actor doing a hair flip perfectly. “Flip. Ciao,” added Kareena with a white heart emoticon.

Kareena shared this picture on her Instagram stories.(Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

How did Kareena Kapoor accessorise her Saturday night look?

Kareena reinstated that less is more through her saree look. The actor opted for a statement choker with red beads, and a golden metallic flower in the middle. In a matching golden bracelet and a statement ring, Kareena kept it minimal as she let her ensemble do all the talking.

Kareena opted for a bright makeup look in classic black winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, nude eyeshadow, and a shade of nude lipstick.

Kareena's glam looks are here to stay. A few weeks back, the actor aced main character energy n a black laced gown with black sheath sleeveless. The gown glided down in a heavily embellished skirt with black rhinestones adoring it. "Sorry, I can't hear you over how fabulous I look.. Hahaha," Kareena captioned her pictures. Well, can we complain?

