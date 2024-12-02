Kareena Kapoor looks ‘PHAT’ in stunning silver Sabyasachi saree at Filmfare OTT Awards; take notes for wedding season

Kareena Kapoor is here to brighten your day with a splash of glitz and glamour. The 44-year-old star turned heads at the 5th edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 last night. Dressed in six yards of sheer grace, Kareena redefined red carpet elegance with a saree look that's nothing short of a visual masterpiece. If you're a saree lover, Kareena's look is definitely one to bookmark! (Also read: Kareena Kapoor's ‘simple’ cotton kurta set proves style doesn't have to break the bank. Check out the price tag ) Kareena Kapoor dazzled at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 in a stunning silver saree by Sabyasachi.(Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor rocks a shimmer saree

On Sunday, Kareena treated her fans to a weekend delight by sharing a series of stunning pictures on Instagram. Captioned, "Are you ready to cheer for Jaane Jaan tonight at @filmfare OTT awards? (white heart)," the post gave a sneak peek into her glam look for the evening. Draped in a shimmering saree, Kareena struck elegant poses.

Kareena's saree is straight off the shelves of ace designer Sabyasachi, and it's nothing short of a showstopper. The six-yard wonder comes in a dazzling silver shade, adorned with sequins all over, radiating a shimmer that made her shine like the true star she is. Draped with effortless elegance, Kareena let the pallu cascade beautifully from her shoulders. She paired the saree with a beige scoop-neck, backless blouse, perfectly complementing her look.

How she styled her look

With the help of celebrity fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri, Kareena kept her accessories minimal to let her outfit shine, styling her look with a pair of diamond stud earrings and a statement ring adorning her finger.

Assisted by makeup artist Pompy Hans, Kareena got decked up in nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a stroke of kajal, mascara-coated lashes, a dewy base, luminous highlighter, blushed cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses tied in a neat bun and a little black bindi adorning her forehead, she perfectly finished off her glam look.