Kareena Kapoor balances power and grace in romantic chiffon gown and dramatic high-neck jacket

Kareena Kapoor's style inspires anyone seeking to embody the iconic ‘IT Girl’ energy in their wardrobe. In her recent look, the actor added another feather to her regal style repertoire with a stunning chiffon gown. Her day 2 look at the Red Sea Film Festival effortlessly commanded power and grace in a light, feminine ensemble. Let’s decode the look. Kareena Kapoor wore a whimsical gown with a tailored jacket. (Instagram)

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor's all-violet Red Sea International Film Festival look teaches you how to commit to bold monochrome magic

More about the look

Kareena Kapoor donned a flowy chiffon gown from Kristina Fidelskaya. The dress's bodice was more structured to balance the fluidity of the gown’s texture. It had a textured full-sleeved white jacket featuring a high neck and structured padded shoulders, adding crisp definition to the otherwise billowy silhouette. The cutout above the bust added an intriguing layering of illusionary necklines. What makes this ensemble truly special is how it merges the worlds of power and grace seamlessly. The look was completed with all the drama-loose wavy hair and a magnetic smoky eye look, further amplifying the commanding, feminine energy of the outfit.

Traditionally, light feminine outfits are all things dainty, soft, and whimsical, but Kareena's style reminds that even the soft, billowy, cottagecore outfit can seize the spotlight with a strong, commanding poise (and good styling). Power has traditionally been attributed to masculine styles, from power dressing to androgynous looks, or, when feminine-coded, it often leans towards darker undertones, like the classic femme fatale styles. But Kareena’s white monochrome style proves feminine style goes beyond the conventional ‘very demure, very mindful’ approach. If feminine style is graceful, it can be equally assertive and dominating. Grace and power are two sides of the same coin. No wonder the actor's style repertoire epitomizes the perfect regal balance of grace and power.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor looks ‘PHAT’ in stunning silver Sabyasachi saree at Filmfare OTT Awards; take notes for wedding season

More about her work front

Kareena Kapoor was last seen on-screen in the multi-starrer Rohit Shetty film Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Akshay Kumar. Earlier this year, she was also seen in The Buckingham Murders and Crew.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor's show-stealing saree is the ultimate bridesmaid look; it costs…