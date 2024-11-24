Kareena Kapoor's show-stealing saree is the ultimate bridesmaid look; it costs…

Kareena Kapoor attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's roka ceremony last night. The actor wore a gorgeous printed saree for the celebrations. If you loved her ensemble, we have some good news for you. We found its price so that you can include the look in your wedding season closet. Scroll down to know more. Kareena Kapoor dazzles in an Anita Dongre saree for Aadar Jain's roka night.

Also Read | Isha Ambani's blinding 50-carat diamond earrings blow jeweller's mind; says natural version costs ₹141 crore

What is the price of Kareena Kapoor's saree?

Kareena Kapoor's georgette printed saree is from the shelves of ace Indian designer Anita Dongre, who is known for making clothes inspired by India's rich craft tradition. The nine yards is called the Arvia Printed Georgette Saree in Blue. It costs ₹80,000 for the saree with an unstitched blouse option.

Kareena Kapoor's saree is worth ₹80k.

However, if you opt to buy the saree with a stitched choli, the ensemble is worth ₹1,05,000. As for the pre-draped saree with a stitched blouse, the ensemble costs ₹1,13,000.

More about Kareena's wedding guest look

Kareena's gorgeous blue saree comes decked in nature-inspired prints, elevating it into a timeless and elegant piece. The georgette drape features intricate zardozi embroidery and shimmering sequin work on the borders. Meanwhile, the glittering tassel beads embellished on the pallu turn it into a perfect party look.

Kareena wore the ensemble with a matching blouse that featured the same nature-inspired patterns, a sleeveless silhouette, a wide V neckline, gotta patti embroidery on the trims, sequin embellishments, back closure, a cropped hem length, and a plunging detail on the back.

She accessorised the ensemble with a statement choker necklace adorned with ruby beads and Kundan work. A matching bracelet, diamond-adorned rings, and block heels completed the styling. Lastly, with her hair left loose in a centre parting, the actor chose a winged eyeliner, shimmering pink eye shadow, matching glossy lips, smudged kohl-lined eyes, feathered brows, glowing rouge-tinted skin, and mascara-adorned lashes.