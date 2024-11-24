Ditch the tam jham! Take wedding fashion inspo from Aadar Jain, his wife-to-be Alekha Advani as they twin in white

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani twinned in white for their roka ceremony, giving couple goals. Wedding styling traditionally has a maximalist approach, but they reminded us that wedding grandeur can also work with an elegant, minimalist approach. Straying from the bold, warm colours with heavy accessories, the couple chose white outfits. Let’s see how the to-be-weds mastered the all-whites for their roka ceremony. The couple twinned in white. (PC: Ashutosh Rai)

More about their outfits

Aadar Jain embraced the monochrome sherwani look. The ensemble featured a laid-back short kurta with a deep V-neckline, which abandoned the collar to avoid a structured silhouette. This was in tandem with Alekha Advani’s outfit, which was breezy and flowy.

Alekha's blouse was a statement piece with layered beads adorned on the bust. The studded pearlwork in her outfit, from the pallu to the waistline, elevated the white saree to an opulent glam. Sticking to the pearl theme, she wore a pearl bracelet.

Traditionally, soon-to-be brides lean towards metals like gold and silver with precious stones like diamonds and rubies. Meanwhile, Alekha brought the timeless pearl to the spotlight. Only time will tell if pearls can rise to the top as wedding jewellery for Indian weddings. But till then, this look is certainly an inspiration, nudging towards the potential of timeless pearl.

About their relationship

As Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are all set to tie the knot, let’s take a look at their relationship timeline. Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani have known each other since their childhood. In his proposal post, he called his fiancée “My first crush, my best friend & now, my forever 💍😍” Soon after splitting from Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got together in 2023.

