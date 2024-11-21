5 stunning lehenga trends to make you the most stylish bride this wedding season; take notes, ladies

The wedding season is in full swing, and brides-to-be are on the hunt for the perfect wedding attire to make a statement and dazzle on their big day. Bridal fashion trends have evolved significantly—while traditional brides once opted for classic reds and pinks, modern brides are now gravitating toward neutral tones like pastels and beiges. Shine like a star on your wedding day with these 5 gorgeous lehenga trends (Instagram)

Similarly, the shift from heavily embroidered ensembles to lightweight fabrics with minimal embellishments is redefining bridal style. Traditional sarees are also making a major comeback, blending timeless elegance with contemporary flair. (Also read: Luxury facial treatments for brides-to-be: Your ultimate guide to radiant wedding-day skin )

Manish Chotrani, fashion expert and Founder of the ethnic brand Jiya by Veer Design Studio, shared with HT Lifestyle the hottest lehenga trends of the season. If you're a bride-to-be or simply on the hunt for a show-stopping, on-trend lehenga, get ready to take notes!

1. Reds as eternal favourite

Red remains the undisputed classic in bridal wear, holding a deep cultural and emotional significance for Indian weddings. It symbolizes love, prosperity, and auspiciousness, making it an integral part of wedding traditions. For the 2024 wedding season, brides are embracing red lehengas adorned with intricate gold or silver embroidery, giving a regal and timeless appeal. Variations of red, such as crimson, maroon, and wine, are also popular, offering modern interpretations while staying true to tradition.

2. Mermaid silhouettes for receptions

The reception is where many brides are opting for styles that reflect their modern sensibilities, and the mermaid-cut lehenga is at the forefront of this trend. This silhouette hugs the body through the torso and flares out dramatically at the bottom, creating a sleek and elegant look. Brides are choosing mermaid lehengas with shimmering embellishments, like sequins and beadwork, to make a statement. Often paired with structured blouses or off-shoulder designs, mermaid lehengas bring a bold, glamorous vibe to reception fashion.

3. Neutral tones making a mark

The rise of neutral tones in bridal wear reflects a shift towards minimalism and understated elegance. Shades like champagne, beige, blush pink, and soft lavender are becoming increasingly popular for pre-wedding functions such as mehendi, sangeet, or cocktail parties.

These lighter hues exude sophistication and allow for creative embellishments like floral motifs, intricate threadwork, or pearl detailing. Neutral lehengas are also versatile, making them ideal for outdoor or day weddings where softer tones beautifully complement natural lighting and floral decor themes.

4. Rich embroidery and surface work

Traditional embroidery techniques like zardozi, resham, gota patti, and mirror work are dominating bridal trends this year. These intricate details bring texture, depth, and artistry to lehengas, showcasing the unparalleled skill of Indian artisans. Brides are drawn to a mix of traditional and contemporary embroidery patterns, combining heavy, detailed work with clean, modern silhouettes.

5. Organza dupattas for dreamy touch

Organza dupattas are the perfect addition to bridal lehengas, offering a delicate and ethereal finish. Lightweight and sheer, this fabric drapes beautifully, creating a flowy and romantic effect. Brides are opting for organza dupattas with subtle embellishments such as lace borders, scattered sequins, or floral embroidery, which add a touch of elegance without overshadowing the lehenga.

For 2024, double dupatta styles—where one dupatta is organza and the other is in a contrasting fabric like silk or velvet—are gaining popularity for their layered, regal effect.