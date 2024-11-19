Chandbalis to maang tika: Jewellery styles for bridesmaids this wedding season from day to night

The wedding season is here and it’s time to glam up the style. As bridesmaids, the checklist of outfits from the haldi to sangeet night is complete, but what about the jewellery? Let’s be honest, the traditional wear feels incomplete without a good jewellery set. Don’t forget to wear the right jewellery this season, be it from your choreographed dance for a sangeet session or formal reception night. Style your jewellery by being versatile this wedding season. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT, Aditya Modak, co-founder of Gargi by P N Gadgil and Sons, explained the ‘marathon’ the shaadi season is for bridesmaids, overseeing and running around to keep a check on things and why versatile jewellery styling is important. Here’s how to make the jewellery styling a cakewalk this wedding season from morning to night ceremonies.

Chandbalis for day, glam danglers for night

Opt for pearl chandbalis in the morning and dazzling danglers for the night.(PC: Gargi by P N Gadgil & sons. )

There’s a clear distinction between morning and evening looks in terms of mood and lighting. As a bridesmaid, you can’t have one jewellery set for all outfits from morning to night. Not only will it look jarring with the outfit change, but there’s also an increased chance of standing out in the wedding photos as a fashion disaster. Aditya Modak suggested styles for morning and evening.

He said,”Morning functions are all about understated elegance. Pick lightweight Chandbalis with pastel enamel details or pearl accents that don’t overshadow your outfit but add just the right pop of charm. These are perfect for haldi or mehndi ceremonies, where comfort is key. As the evening rolls in, bring out the drama. Swap those chandbalis for glamorous danglers or shoulder-dusting earrings with shimmering stones or antique finishes. If you’re short on time, invest in detachable earrings that let you clip on a heavier section for a quick upgrade.”

A choker that doubles as a layering base

Although if you are caught up in the ceremonies and have only a short time window that permits solely an outfit change at best, you can repeat a choker. Aditya Modak explained,” A versatile choker is a bridesmaid’s best friend. For daytime, go for a simple gold or Kundan choker that pairs effortlessly with lighter outfits like pastel lehengas or flowy Anarkali. The simplicity keeps the look fresh and breezy. Turn up the volume at night by layering the same choker with a long statement necklace, like a rani haar with gemstones or beads. This stacked effect adds grandeur and saves you the hassle of carrying multiple jewellery sets.”

Bangles that transition from playful to elegant

Don’t forget bangles as they elegantly complete traditional wear. And it may be wishful thinking, but who knows? There might just be a Bollywood moment awaiting you at the ceremony. Aditya Modak went into detail on how to style bangles.

He said, “For daytime, stick to slim bangle stacks in mixed metals or enamel finishes. These are playful, lightweight, and perfect for clicking candid pictures during fun-filled rituals. By evening, swap the stack for a bold cuff or a pair of intricately designed Kada bangles. If your outfit has heavy embroidery, opt for a sleek cuff instead—wear it over your sleeve for an edgy, high-fashion statement that screams sophistication.”

Maang tikka for tradition, hair accessory for glam

Nothing screams more wedding or traditional like a quintessential maang tikka. It frames your face perfectly and goes along with face accessories like bindi and nose ring. Aditya further broke down on the styling pattern for maang tikka and hair accessories. He said, “A dainty maang tikka can tie together your traditional look during daytime rituals like the sangeet or mehndi. Choose a slim chain and a floral design for a soft, ethereal vibe. Come evening, repurpose the same piece as a hair accessory by pinning it into a bun or low ponytail. This trick adds versatility and ensures you’re not over-accessorized in photos.”

Earrings with a hidden twist

Versatile ear pieces like stud earrings are flexible and go with all kinds of outfits.(PC: Gargi by PN Gadgil & sons)

With the range of Indian earring styles, it only makes sense to be in a pickle over the choice. But looks like versatility has to be prioritised. Aditya suggested, "Versatility is key when it comes to earrings for all-day wear. Pick convertible earrings that can be adjusted for size and style. For instance, start the day with subtle studs for a clean and understated look, then attach the dangling extensions for evening drama. Convertible earrings, like their antique-finish silver or gold drops, are ideal for bridesmaids who want to save time and still look effortlessly stylish.”

Lastly, he added a secret mantra to mastering the wedding jewellery. He said, “The secret to a bridesmaid’s all-day style is choosing jewellery that adapts to the occasion. Whether it’s detachable earrings or necklaces that can be layered, these hacks ensure you’re ready to sparkle from sunrise to the last dance. “

