Unique jewellery pieces from different Indian states for the upcoming wedding season

This wedding season, choose a unique look by embracing statement jewellery pieces from different states of India. Think intricate jewellery that has stood the test of time, passed down from generation embracing the bodies of women and men alike. Here are some jewellery inspirations for your wedding look this year! Exquisite jewellery pieces from various regions of India that are perfect for the upcoming wedding season.(Photos: Instagram)

Patwa coin neckpiece

Layered Patwa neckpiece from Ziddi.(Photo: Instagram/shopziddi)

Choose an elegant Patwa neckpiece, a thread craft hailing from Rajasthan, consisting of tassels, thread beads, and twisted cords, expertly manipulated by hand to create thousands of permutations and combinations. Giving a layered effect, it can be paired perfectly with a traditional saree for an eye-catching and bold look. This specific neckpiece is offered by Ziddi by Pallavi and Malvika. The brand works towards reviving the dying Patwa threadcraft and every piece they make has a revival story to tell.

Temple gold neckpiece

Temple neckpiece from Dhora.(Photo: Instagram/dhora_india)

Opt for stunning temple jewellery as you deck up for your wedding. This beautiful temple neckpiece from Dhora is the perfect source of inspiration through hand-crafted jewellery from South India. It features intricate details of goddess Lakshmi, floral patterns and peacocks in gold. The design visualises a layered effect, forming a broad choker and a longer necklace. Opt for a traditional saree or lehenga, which will beautifully complement the rich golden tones of this neckpiece, giving a regal look.

Elegant gold hair bun

Gold hair bun with floral details from Kavya Potluri.(Photo: Instagram/kavyapotluriofficial)

This gold hair bun includes motifs of floral patterns and swirling vines, leading with a large design of a dragonfly. The hair accessory also extends to matching finger armour or filigree rings, making it a standout piece for any traditional or statement look. To perfectly style this jewellery for your wedding, opt for a traditional silk saree or lehenga with gold or metallic accents to hold the look together. This hair bun is offered by Kavya Potluri, a handcrafted jewellery label and each one of its products is designed by Kavya herself.

Mixed gold and silver pieces

Mix gold and silver in the jewellery from Aarjavee.(Photo: Instagram/aarjavee)

If you thought mixing gold and silver could look dowdy? You are mistaken. These stacked rings and bangles in gold and silver tones, create a layered effect. One of the rings features an embossed floral design, which adds to the brand's vision of blending nature into everyday wear. This jewellery is perfect for modern and minimalist, neutral-toned sarees, or simple kurtas for pre-wedding festivities. Keeping the outfit minimal will shine the light on the jewellery and induce a balanced look. These pieces are offered by Aarjavee which works towards mixing up gold and silver in their jewellery by stacking them together.

Assamese handcrafted earrings

Traditional Assamese work in earrings from Kharikajai. (Photo: Instagram/kharikajai)

These handcrafted earrings feature the essence of flora and fauna of Assam’s virgin land and its cultural identity in golden tones. It includes a gold filigree design at the top from which multiple gold chains hang down, ending in small decorative gems. This type of earring makes a bold statement and draws attention to the face and neck. Opt for a vibrant coloured saree like yellow, green, or red to contrast with these gold earrings. Kharikajai represents Northeast India and their jewellery pieces are a piece of nostalgia, showcasing precious stories of Assam that can be passed on to generations.