Bling book: How to wear traditional jewellery all year round
ByChristalle Fernandes
Nov 01, 2024 05:15 AM IST
Don’t put the heavy jewellery back in storage after the festivities. Stylists offer tips on how to wear them all year and still look chic
It’s festive season. You’re finally bringing those stacked bangle sets,dangling earrings and oversized rings out from storage to wear with a new lehenga or sari. Then, like every year, they’ll be wrapped in tissue and left to glitter in silence until next year.