5 trendy jewellery essentials every fashionista needs

Even though you could adore a jewellery trend you've seen on Pinterest or TikTok, it's unlikely that you'll wear it every day. It might be challenging to buy in, style, and re-wear everything you see as you scroll because there are so many flimsy "it" pieces. Although it's simple to switch up your jewellery, a lot of people tend to wear the same items every day, and for good reason. Perhaps you own a sentimental piece of jewellery, such as an engagement ring or a family heirloom, that gives your ensemble a touch of flair and meaning. Let's dive into the world of must-have jewellery for those who crave a touch of glamour and a dash of on-point style.(Instagram)

Alternatively, you may give the basic items in your wardrobe a fresh lease of life by dressing them up in fashionable costume jewellery. There is no right or incorrect way to accessorise. The jewellery trends of 2024 are all about embracing everyday style by giving it a fresh makeover. (Also read: Fashion hacks: Top trendy ways to style gold jewellery for a stunning look )

5 Must-Have Jewellery Trends for 2024

Kunal Lagu, Director at Lagu Bandhu shared with HT Lifestyle five must-have jewellery essentials that every trendsetter needs to complete their ensemble and make a bold fashion statement.

Multi-layered chains - Embrace the trend of multiple necklaces and multi-strand pieces. Elevate your loved one's style by mixing and matching different lengths and styles of chains that will give a stylish look for any occasion. Multi-layered chains offer an extremely chic and versatile option.

Statement Rings - Rings go beyond being mere ornaments, they symbolize love and devotion, encapsulating the shared journey with your partner. Opt for statement rings to add grace to bare hands. You can choose diamond-embedded rings or rose gold ones engraved with initials, names, or special dates for a personal and sentimental touch.

Convertible Pieces- Stay on trend with versatile jewellery that can be worn in multiple ways. Explore convertible pieces, such as necklaces that can be worn as a long or short chin depending on the outfit or earrings that transform from studs to drops. These convertible jewellery pieces are a must-have for those who appreciate adaptability and style.

Heritage Design Jewellery - In 2024, Heritage Jewellery stands out as an exquisite piece, blending timeless elegance with sentimental value. Luxurious Heritage design jewellery becomes a way to encapsulate the essence of long-lasting affection and love, making it a must-have in your everyday collection.

Gemstone Jewellery- Gemstones have rich histories. In our modern-day world, many young couples are choosing precious or semi-precious coloured gemstone jewellery as they provide that extra dash of colour and flavour to the overall look. You could go for sapphires, rubies, or emeralds however for your daily look, pink sapphires are an exciting option as it opens the door to a variety of beautiful pieces beyond traditional red.