Fashion hacks: Top trendy ways to style gold jewellery for a stunning look

Jewellery trends are constantly changing, with colourful pearls and vibrant emeralds fading into the background as gold and silver metals rise to the top of the style charts. With wedding season upon us, now is the perfect time to embrace the latest trends and give your jewellery collection a stylish makeover. Breathe new life into your jewellery by getting creative with colours, stripes or patterns. No metal is more fashionable than gold. It is instinctive that gold has always been in fashion and is an excellent choice when it comes to jewellery, as it goes well with both formal and casual outfits. Keeping in mind the three attributes of gold jewellery - elegant, stylish and versatile - let us explore fine jewellery that is trendier and more sought after this season. (Also read: Women's jewellery trends: From cuff bracelet to button earrings, top 5 jewellery that will steal the limelight in 2023 ) Discover the art of pairing and showcasing gold pieces to make a lasting style statement.(Freepik)

Trendy ways to style gold jewellery

Chaitanya V Cotha, Executive Director, C. Krishniah Chetty Group Of Jewellers shared with HT Lifestyle some trendy ways to style gold jewellery this season.

The Bold Chains or Statement Pieces

To get noticed, go for a bold chain that can look very modern and stylish. If you prefer something more sparkling and noticeable, wear those chains studded with gems, these jewels can make your plain outfit more fashionable. A piece of advice from the jewellery experts for a small group of people who love to show off their passion while adorning statement pieces, make them the key and central element of your look. Look out for gems that are stunning in appeal, rare and beautiful. Although it may sound a little over-accessorised, they look fabulous with the correct clothing.

However, wear a pair of gold chain earrings to top up your look. Although they resemble simple accessories, any modern and trendy earrings will immediately make your look more distinctive and stylish.

With the earlier trends still lingering around, the layering of chains has caught the youth’s attention with a more redefining they prefer to customise their charms designed based on their achievements and events of life. These charms then preciously dangle all along the length of the chain, along with other varying lengths.

Golden hue tones to complement

There are always methods that allow us to stay trendy no matter the season, therefore, feel free to try them out. There is a large variety of gold colours: white gold, rose gold, yellow gold and combinations of two tones to complement every skin tone. It is advisable to try on the jewels to match the most convenient tone that suits you.

For instance: White gold and platinum have an illuminating effect on natural cool skin tones, while rose gold and yellow gold an excellent choices for people with warm skin tones and suitable alternatives for certain gems like Rubies, Sapphires, Morganite, Opals, Amethyst and Diamonds.

People with neutral skin tones look good in either white or yellow metal tones. We strongly recommend those who prefer casual looks combine unusual colours of gold as it uplifts any look.