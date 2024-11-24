Isha Ambani's blinding 50-carat diamond earrings blow jeweller's mind; says natural version costs 141 crore

Isha Ambani's jewellery collection is not to be rivalled—one of the only people who could is probably her mother, Nita Ambani. We saw Isha's exquisite collection during the wedding of her youngest brother, Anant Ambani. Recently, while attending an award show, Isha wore another jaw-dropping jewellery from her vast collection - 50-carat diamond earrings and a ring. Isha Ambani's blinding ear studs have 50-carat diamonds.

Now, a jeweller has reviewed the diamond accessories, and the details have blown his mind. Dhrumit Merulia, who talks about celebrity jewellery pieces on his Instagram channel, said that though Isha has worn 50-carat diamonds or bigger before, that’s usually on necklaces or drop earrings, never on studs. He said he had never known such big diamonds could fit in studs.

Isha Ambani's blinding 50-carat diamond studs

Being the daughter of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani has some crazy big diamonds. But according to Dhrumit, her diamond studs are something else. Talking about the details of the earrings, he elaborated, “The centre diamond here (in the studs) are 50 carats each…but even as a jeweller, I didn't know you could fit diamonds that big into studs."

Explaining his statement, he further added, “For reference, the most common diamond for studs is one carat, and today, the natural version would cost you [Rs] 141 crore. The crazy part is that she has a ring to go with those studs.”

However, this is not the first time Isha's jewellery has become the talk of the town. She once wore a 14-carat cushion-cut diamond on her head as a hairpiece. Another eye-catching piece from her collection was the Navratna necklace she wore to one of Anant's wedding festivities. The neckpiece featured all nine precious stones of Indian astrology: ruby, emerald, sapphire, yellow sapphire (pukhraj), diamond, pearl, coral (moonga), jade, and hessonite (gomed).

About Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani is Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest daughter. She is married to Anand Piramal. They are parents to twins Aadiya and Krishna.