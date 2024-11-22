Have you seen these beautiful pics of Isha Ambani from her debut at le Bal des Debutantes 2012? Here's what she wore

Isha Ambani's fashion repertoire has transformed her into a style icon. From vintage Chanel dresses and Schiaparelli robot babies to jewellery blouses by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and a one-of-a-kind Valentino lehenga, the entrepreneur is undoubtedly one of India's best-dressed women today. And her fashion prowess was visible quite early. Did you know Isha also debuted at the glamorous le Bal des Debutantes in Paris in 2012? A fan page recently shared her pictures from the ball on social media, delighting netizens. Scroll down to check out these throwback photos. Isha Ambani at the le Bal des Debutantes 2012 with Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani.

Have you seen these pictures of Isha Ambani from le Bal des Débutantes 2012?

In November 2012, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani presented their daughter Isha - a 20-year-old Yale senior at that time - at the le Bal des Debutantes held in Paris. Mukesh and Nita accompanied Isha to the Hotel de Crillon, the more than a century-old luxury hotel located at the Place de la Concorde, which has been the venue of the Ball for the past two decades.

The post shared by a fan page features several pictures of Isha from the debutant ball, including a photo of her posing with her parents. In another click, a very young Isha Ambani posed for the camera while smiling brightly. The post also featured an image of Isha entering the ball and posing with the other debutants. There were also a few more photos of her with Mukesh and Nita Ambani smiling proudly with their daughter.

Here's what Isha Ambani wore to the ball

Isha chose a dual-toned Princess gown for the Paris ball. It features a pleasant lavender hue and a bright, contrasting fuchsia-pink colour on the back. The dress comes decked in intricate floral embroidery done all over the ensemble, shimmering sequin adornments, and pink beaded embellishments. The floor-length ensemble also features a sheer round neckline, a sleeveless silhouette, a figure-hugging fit on the bodice, and a flowy skirt.

Isha styled the ensemble with a diamond-ruby hairpin, diamond bracelets, and simple ear studs. With her hair styled in a side parting and left loose, Isha chose darkened brows, glossy pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, glowing skin, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, and winged eyeliner for the glam.