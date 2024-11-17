Nita Ambani's viral popcorn bag costs five times more than Isha Ambani's glittering bow bag. Know insane prices

Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's bag from the latter's star-studded beauty event in Mumbai caught many eyeballs online. While Nita's popcorn bag went viral for its quirkiness, Isha's glittering bow bag flew under the radar but garnered many compliments. We have found the insane prices of each accessory. Scroll down to know more. Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's insanely expensive bags.

Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's bags: What is their price?

At the Tira Beauty event, Nita Ambani embraced stylish business casuals in a tweed blazer and sequinned flared pants. Her viral popcorn bag became the star of the look, complementing striking accessories like statement rings, block heels, and hoop earrings. It is from the shelves of the Parisian luxury label and part of their Fall-winter 2024/25 collection. It is called the Popcorn Minaudiere bag and has white, black, and light pink accents.

As per an Instagram page, @luxuriousbymm, Nita's Chanel bag imitating a popcorn bucket is worth ₹24 lakh. Designed as a statement piece, it features Chanel’s signature black and gold chain, pearls, gold-tone accents, embellished ‘Pop Coco’ adorned on the front, and soft pink hues.

Isha Ambani chose a Judith Leiber bag to style her Giorgio Armani custom couture ensemble. It is called the Just For You Bow Silver bag. The hand-crafted statement piece is embellished with glittering crystals, boasting of timeless sophistication. It is available on the official Judith Leiber website and retails at USD 5995, which is approximately ₹5,06,444.

Price of Isha Ambani's bow bag.

Decoding Isha's show-stealing outfit

Isha's lavender Armani look features a blazer with full-length sleeves, front button closures, lapels tied into a statement bow on the front, curved hems, and tailored fitting. She wore it with a matching vest and straight-fit pants. Lastly, pink diamond earrings, statement rings, a centre-parted ponytail, and minimal makeup rounded off the styling.