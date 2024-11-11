Ranveer Singh has no conversation with Deepika Padukone in Singham Again, Rohit Shetty explains why

Apart from being one of the most adored real-life couples of our country, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also one of the best onscreen pairings that the Hindi film industry has ever seen. They first shared the screen in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), where their budding off-camera romance reflected as sizzling chemistry on the screen. So when it was announced that the happy couple, and now proud parents to daughter Dua Padukone Singh, are reuniting on the silver screen in Singham Again, fans were obviously excited. But director Rohit Shetty has now revealed that despite being in the same film, DeepVeer’s characters have had no interaction with each other. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Singham Again

Talking to News 18, the director revealed, “Even for Ranveer’s character, there’s no conversation that he has with Deepika’s character. We did all this so that no one got hurt for even a second. Otherwise, we would’ve loved to bring them together and put a scene where they’re having a banter.” Explaining the reason behind this, Rohit shared, “Since Ranveer was a reflection of Hanuman ji’s character, it could’ve gone seriously wrong. There’s a banter between Ranveer and Akshay (Kumar) also and we could have done something similar with Ranveer and Deepika too.”

Now that is a very well thought out decision. This was also a reason why he avoided using songs and instead opted for background tracks, revealed Rohit. In the end, makers incorporated elements from the Ramayana and won hearts without hurting any religious sentiments. In fact, Rohit taught Bollywood what a modern re-telling of an epic should look like. Kudos to the filmmaker and his team as Singham Again crosses the ₹200 crore milestone today.

While Ranveer reprised his character of ACP Sangram Bhalerao from the 2018 film Simmba, Deepika was introduced as DCP Shakti Shetty in the cop universe with Singham Again. The film was headlined by Ajay Devgn as DCP Bajirao Singham, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.