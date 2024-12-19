Mukesh Khanna isn’t sold on Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of Lord Ram in Ramayana: ‘His negative personality...’

What did Mukesh Khanna say

In an interview with Midday, the actor initially declined to comment about Ranbir taking on the role. He went on to share concerns about Ranbir being unable to detach from his real-life image.

“I won’t say anything about this, if I do, they’ll accuse me of commenting about everyone and everything. They’ve ruined my reputation. I recently commented about Jackie Shroff’s son… I’m not rude, but I speak my mind. If they’re making a Ramayana, comparisons with Arun Govil will be inevitable,” he said, referring to the actor who played Ram in the popular television adaptation of the epic.

Mukesh shared that Arun Govil’s portrayal has become the gold standard, adding that whoever plays the role of Ram "shouldn’t look like Raavan”. In a seeming dig at Ranbir, Mukesh said that if “they are a lampat chhichhora (lewd hooligan) in real life, then it will show on screen”, adding that if one is playing Ram, then that person should not be allowed to party and drink.

Citing the failure of Prabhas in Adipurush as an example, Mukesh added, “He wasn’t accepted by the public, despite being such a huge star. Not because he’s a bad actor, but because he doesn’t look like Ram… The actor playing Ram now is the beacon of the Kapoor family. He’s a fine actor… But I will look at his face, and he should look like Ram. He’s just done Animal, and his negative personality was highlighted in that movie. I hope that doesn’t disturb this.”

About Ramayana film

In the film, it is believed that Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita in Ramayana. Yash has confirmed that he will be playing Ravana in the film. Lara Dutta will essay the role of Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol that of Hanuman and Sheeba Chaddha will be seen as Manthara. A leaked picture from the set of the film featuring Ranbir and Sai in costumes went viral on social media earlier this year.

The much-anticipated magnum opus will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film will be released in two parts. While Ramayana Part One will hit the theatres in 2026, Part Two of the film will be released in 2027.

Ranbir spoke about playing the role of Lord Ram for the first time in an interview with Deadline. He said that he has finished shooting part one of the film and will "shoot part 2 soon".

“I am currently working on a film called Ramayan, which is India's greatest story. It's being produced by Namit Malhotra...It's got artists, creators and different crew members from all around the world. It's made over two parts. It's the story of Lord Ram and Raavan and it's India's greatest story. And to say it to this new generation with the kind of technology that we have it's a very exciting and very gratifying opportunity for me as an actor, especially to play the part of Lord Ram,” Ranbir said.