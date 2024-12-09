Ranbir Kapoor finally talks about playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, says he finished shooting part 1

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has spoken for the first time about playing the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Speaking with Deadline, Ranbir shared that he has finished shooting part one of the film and will "shoot part 2 soon". He added that it's a "very gratifying opportunity for me as an actor". (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 and 2 officially announced: See first poster, check release date details) Ranbir Kapoor attended the 4th edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah on December 8.(AFP)

Ranbir speaks about being part of Ramayana

Ranbir said, “I am currently working on a film called Ramayan, which is India's greatest story. It's being produced by Namit Malhotra...It's got artists, creators and different crew members from all around the world. It's made over two parts. It's the story of Lord Ram and Raavan and it's India's greatest story. And to say it to this new generation with the kind of technology that we have it's a very exciting and very gratifying opportunity for me as an actor, especially to play the part of Lord Ram."

Ranbir shared details about Ramayana

Speaking on the stage during the festival, he added, “It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It has two parts. I have finished the shooting of Part 1 and will shoot Part 2 soon. Just to be a part of that story, I am so humbled to essay Ram’s role. It’s a dream for me. It’s a film that has everything. It teaches what Indian culture is about — family dynamics and husband-wife dynamics. So I'm very very excited about that."

About Ramayana

The much-anticipated magnum opus, Ramayana, was announced by Namit Malhotra last month. Namit also revealed that the film will release in two parts. While Ramayana Part One will hit the theatres in 2026, Part Two of the film will be released in 2027. Namit had unveiled the poster, which showed an arrow against a fiery sky.

As per reports, Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita in Ramayana. Yash has confirmed that he will be playing Ravana in the film. Lara Dutta will essay the role of Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol that of Hanuman and Sheeba Chaddha will be seen as Manthara. A leaked picture from the set of the film featuring Ranbir and Sai in costumes went viral on social media earlier this year.