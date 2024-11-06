Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 and 2 officially announced: See first poster, check release date details

The much-anticipated magnum opus, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was announced by Namit Malhotra on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Namit also revealed that the film will release in two parts. While Ramayana Part One will hit the theatres in 2026, Part Two of the film will be released in 2027. (Also Read | Yash finally confirms he is playing Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: ‘Most exciting character to play as an actor’) (L) An AI-generated photo of Ranbir Kapoor who will play Lord Ram in Ramayana.

Ramayana poster, release date announced

Namit Malhotra unveiled the poster, which shows an arrow against a fiery sky. Sharing it, he captioned the post, “More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our RAMAYANA--for people across the world."

Fans react to announcement

He also added, "Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence…Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027. From our entire Ramayana Family (folded hands and lamp emojis)." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "The most awaited Magnum Opus—so excited!" A comment read, "So excited." An Instagram user commented, "All the best to you @iamnamitmalhotra and your team Wishing you guys massive success." A person wrote, "Super duper excited."

About Ramayana's cast

As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, and Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita in Ramayana. Yash has confirmed that he will be playing Ravana in the film. Lara Dutta will essay the role of Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol that of Hanuman and Sheeba Chaddha will be seen as Manthara. A leaked picture from the set of the film featuring Ranbir and Sai in costumes went viral on social media earlier this year.

Yash on playing Ravana

Recently, Yash spoke about his role during a conversation with Namit Malhotra of DNEG and Prime Focus. Yash had said, “If the character is treated like a character… if this doesn’t happen today, then the film won’t happen. To make a film with that kind of budget, you need those kind of actors to come together and work for the project. It has to be beyond yourself and your stardom. We have to place the project and the vision first.”