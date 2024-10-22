Yash finally confirms he is playing Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: ‘Most exciting character to play as an actor’

What Yash said

During the interview, Yash said he was in conversation with Namit Malhotra of DNEG and Prime Focus when he was told about Ramayana for the first time. Yash said that he was impressed with his passion and their thought process on the matter aligned with the vision. He was then asked by Namit if he wanted to be a part of the film for the role of Ravana.

In response, Yash said, “If the character is treated like a character… if this doesn’t happen today, then the film won’t happen. To make a film with that kind of budget, you need those kind of actors to come together and work for the project. It has to be beyond yourself and your stardom. We have to place the project and the vision first.” He stated that the conversation went along and he decided to co-produce the film.

He went on to add about the character of Ravana, “It’s a very fascinating character. I wouldn’t have done it for any other reason. In Ramayana, if you had asked me, ‘Would you play any other character?’ Probably not. For me, Ravana is the most exciting character to play as an actor so I really like the shades and the nuances of particular character. There’s vast scope to present it in a very different way. As an actor, I am very excited. Hopefully, it’s going to be a very unique approach to it.”

More details

The pre-production of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is reportedly in full swing. A leaked picture from the set of the film featuring Ranbir and Sai in costumes went viral on social media earlier this year. While the film’s team is yet to make an official announcement, the buzz has been strong about the film for a while now. The makers are aiming for the film to be released in 2025.