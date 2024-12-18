Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to reunite for the 2nd time in Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2: Report

A sequel to the 2012 Homi Adajania film Cocktail is reportedly underway. A Pinkvilla report states that the sequel, which will be helmed by Homi again, will see Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon reunite again after their Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. (Also Read: Kriti Sanon spotted at rumoured beau Kabir Bahia's relative's wedding, fans ask if it's their turn in 2025) Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor had previously worked together in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon?

The publication quoted sources stating that Dinesh Vijan will produce the sequel to the hit film. Much like the first film, it will be a love triangle, with the hunt on for another female lead. Rashmika Mandanna's name has also been attached to the project, according to some recent reports.

“After the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are reuniting on Cocktail 2. The duo loved the script and are excited to venture into the world of this romantic comedy,” they quoted a source as saying.

About Cocktail

When Cocktail was released in 2012, the film became a game changer for Deepika, skyrocketing her career. The film was successful when it was released, with the story penned by Imtiaz Ali. It told the story of a love triangle between a playboy, a photographer and a conservative girl. The rom-com’s sequel will also see Luv reportedly be involved in the process. The casting for the film is reportedly underway and will go on floors in May 2025.

Shahid, last seen in TBMAUJ, is shooting for Rosshan Andrrews’ Deva with Pooja Hegde. He has also reportedly said yes to films directed by Vishal Bharadwaj. After TBMAUJ, Kriti starred in Crew and the Netflix film Do Patti. Kriti has yet to announce her upcoming projects but she recently hinted a potential collaboration with sister Nupur Sanon.