Manish Malhotra says he isn't directing Meena Kumari biopic starring Kriti Sanon: ‘One dream that remains unfulfilled’

Manish won't helm Meena Kumari biopic

Speaking on the biopic, he said, “I’m no longer doing the biopic. I’ll direct something else. Directing is one dream that remains unfulfilled.” Earlier this year, Mid-Day had reported that actor Kriti Sanon would play the role of the late actor in the film.

Manish also said, speaking about the film, “All fashion designers don’t have a film sense, but some do. With me, it was organic because I was in love with films since childhood, watching Mughal-e-Azam [1960] or the works of Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt. I love the ’70s, their songs and costumes. I am steeped in films. That’s why I get how it works.”

About Meena Kumari biopic

The biopic was earlier delayed several times. At first, it was scheduled to roll in October 2023. However, it was pushed to October 2024 and then October 2025. The film has now been shelved. A source told Mid-Day earlier in July, “The material will be vetted by multiple script doctors before it goes into filming. In a way, the delay might be good for the team. Since it’s a period drama, this allows them ample time for pre-production. Costumes are also a big part when recounting the story of one of Hindi cinema’s finest actors, and their recreation will take time. It will most likely roll in the first half of 2025.”

In September, Saregama, along with Bilal Amrohi and its other partners, announced a biopic based on Meena's love story with her producer-husband Kamal Amrohi in a joint Instagram post.

About Meena Kumari

Meena Kumari is regarded as one of the most popular and successful female stars of Hindi cinema. She was part of Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, Pyaar Ka Saagar, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Aarti, Dil Ek Mandir, Noorjehan, and Pakeezah among many others. She died in 1972 after battling liver ailments for several years.

Manish's first film as a producer, Saali Mohabbat, was recently screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The movie also marks actor Tisca Chopra's first directorial venture. The film features Radhika Apte, Divyenndu, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sauraseni Maitra, Sharat Saxena and Anurag Kashyap.