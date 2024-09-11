Kamal Aur Meena: Meena Kumari's love story movie with Kamal Amrohi announced, fans want Shraddha Kapoor as lead

Meena Kumari is considered one of the most celebrated icons of the golden age of Hindi cinema. There has been a lot of speculation about a biopic on the life of the yesteryear actor. Saregama, along with Bilal Amrohi and its other partners, announced a biopic based on Meena's love story with her producer-husband Kamal Amrohi in a joint Instagram post. (Also read: Meena Kumari's stepson responds to Sharmin Segal' statement on Pakeezah) Fans have been asking to cast Shraddha Kapoor as Meena Kumari in Kamal Aur Meena.

Meena Kumari's biopic on her untold love story

The video starts with vintage photos of the late actor, accompanied by some letters written in Urdu. In the background, Meena's voice and possibly Kamal's voice can be heard. The video showcases a shot of Meena from Pakeezah, along with on-screen captions that read, “A filmmaker…A Muse…Their star crossed love story…A dream that refused to die…A love that went beyond the grave.” The announcement video concludes with the song Chalte Chalte from Pakeezah.

While reacting to the post Dia Mirza commented, “Wow (prayer and heart emojis).” A fan commented, “Cast Shraddha Kapoor as Meena (crying and heart emojis).” Another fan wrote, “Shraddha will be a great choice for this (heart emoji).” A fan also wrote, “Cast Shraddha Kapoor please she is perfect for this role (heart-shaped-eye emojis).” A user commented, “Please cast Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor for this.” Another user wrote, “Cast Hrithik and Shraddha please.”

Kamal Aur Meena to be helmed by Maharaj director

While sharing details on the film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Kamal and Meena will chronicle their 20-year journey, starting from their first meeting when she was just 18 and he was 34, to the creation, filming and release of the classic Pakeezah. Siddharth P Malhotra known for his work in Maharaj and Hichki - will direct the film. The project also boasts an impressive lineup of acclaimed talents, including AR Rahman, Irshad Kamil, Bhavani Iyer and Kausar Munir. Produced by Bilal Amrohi (grandson of Kamal Amrohi), Saregama and Rohandeep Singh, the film begins shoot in 2025 and releases in 2026... Casting is in progress.”

Sanjay Dutt also shared the announcement video and wrote, “Dear Saachi and Bilal, all the best for your new venture. May it be a successful one! Love always, from Sanjay Mamu. It's a must-watch.”

Meena Kumari's acting career

Meena Kumari, also known as Mahjabeen Bano worked in classic Hindi films such as Baiju Bawra (1952), Parineeta (1953), Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai (1960), Dil Ek Mandir (1963), Kaajal (1965), Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962), Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Mere Apne (1971) and Pakeezah (1972).

About Kamal Amrohi

Meena got married to Kamal (Amrohi) in a secret ceremony on February 14, 1952. Kamal was an Indian filmmaker and screenwriter. He established his own studio known as Kamal Amrohi Studios in 1958. The studio hs been venue for films like Razia Sultan (1983), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Kaalia (1981), Khalnayak (1993), Koyla (1997) and Dabangg 2 (2012).