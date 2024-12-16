Kriti Sanon spotted at rumoured beau Kabir Bahia's relative's wedding, fans ask if it's their turn in 2025

Earlier this year, Kriti Sanon sparked rumours of her relationship with UK-based entrepreneur Kabir Bahia. Now, her photo, in which she is seen attending her rumoured beau's relative's wedding, has surfaced on the internet, adding fuel to the rumours. Kriti Sanon attends rumoured beau Kabir Bahia's relatives' wedding.

Kriti Sanon's pic from rumoured beau Kabir Bahia's relative's wedding

A Reddit user shared a photo of Kriti Sanon sitting in a blue ethnic suit, which she paired with a pair of sunglasses, behind the bride and the groom. Sharing the picture, the Reddit user wrote, "Spotted Kriti and Kabir Bahia in Kabir Bahia’s brother’s story of a family wedding. Wedding bells in 2025? (Is he as serious as she is?"

Redditors reacted to the viral picture. One of the comments read, "A family wedding sounds pretty serious to me too, but you never know." Another commented, "I hope he is. Kriti seems like a nonproblematic cute girl." Another comment read, "She's sitting in the front row at HIS family wedding and you're saying there's no hard launch?"

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia relationship rumours

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia sparked relationship rumours after their photo from a trip together went viral on social media. While they have been tight-lipped about their relationship, they have often been spotted spending time together. Recently, Kriti even shared an unseen photo from their romantic gateway to wish Kabir Bahia on his birthday and wrote, "Happiest birthday K! (red heart emoji) May your innocent smile always stay alive! (sic)."

Kabir Bahia is a UK-based businessman. He comes from a rich London family. His father Kuljinder Bahia is the founder of Southall Travel, a leading UK-based travel agency. He is also close to star Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is currently riding high on success with back-to-back hits including Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew. She was last seen in Do Patti, her maiden production in which her performance won the hearts of the audience.