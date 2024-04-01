Who is Kriti Sanon's rumoured NRI boyfriend Kabir Bahia? 5 things to know about the millionaire heir

Kriti Sanon sparked rumours about her dating UK-based Kabir Bahia, recently. The actor shared a Holi photo on Instagram, triggering discussions on Reddit about her alleged relationship with Kabir, who was also a part of the Holi celebrations. Earlier too, Kriti was spotted at parties with Kabir as well as her sister, Nupur Sanon. Also read: Kriti Sanon reveals Prabhas' reaction to dating rumours Kriti Sanon and sister Nupur Sanon with Kabir Bahia at a party; Kabir with Sakshi Dhoni at a match. (File Photos)

Kriti and Kabir's rumoured relationship

Reportedly, it was Nupur, who introduced Kabir to her sister. Recently, a photo also surfaced of Kriti strolling the streets of London hand-in-hand with a mystery man. So, who is Kabir Bahia?

He is close to MS Dhoni and family. Kabir, who himself played cricket in school, often meets cricketers, such as Hardik Pandya, and shares pictures and videos with them on social media.

Ahead, everything you need to know about Kabir:

He is around 24-years-old

Kabir was reportedly born in November 1999 and finished his schooling at a boarding school called Millfield in 2018, located in Somerset, England. He has shared several photos from his school days on Instagram, including one from 2015 of him playing cricket on the Millfield Cricket Ground.

His father runs a successful business in the UK

Kabir comes from a super rich London family. His father Kuljinder Bahia is the founder of Southall Travel, a leading UK-based travel agency. As per United Kingdom’s wealthiest in the 2019 Sunday Times Rich List, Kuljinder and his family's net worth was £427 million.

He hangs out with MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni

Kabir has posted many photos with not only MS Dhoni, but also wife Sakshi Dhoni over the years on his Instagram account. From celebrating birthdays together in Mumbai in 2018 to stepping out for dinners in Dubai in 2019 and even attending Hardik Panday and Natasa Stankovic's 2023 Udaipur wedding, Kabir keeps sharing glimpse of his outings with Sakshi and Dhoni.

He parties with Kriti and friends

When Kriti, Nupur and their close friends rang in 2024 in Dubai with Dhoni and Sakshi, Kabir was also in Dubai. Photos of Kriti and Kabir with their friends were widely shared on Reddit.

His Instagram is filled with photos with cricketers

Kabir not only poses with cricketers regularly in Instagram photos, he was also seen with Sakshi and Dhoni in an Instagram Live of cricketers Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal and others.

