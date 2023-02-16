Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic look stunning in first pictures from royal Hindu wedding in Udaipur

Dancer Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya tied the knot following a Christian ceremony and a Hindu wedding in

Udaipur, Rajasthan. On Thursday, Hardik posted pictures from his dreamy royal wedding as both became husband and wife following Hindu rituals. Sharing the photos, they wrote in a joint post, “Now and forever.” Also read: Hardik Pandya, Nataša Stanković share official wedding pics from Udaipur ceremony

The pheras took place at night. For the D-Day, Hardik opted for a cream-coloured sherwani, filled with intricate embroidery, and finished off with a sleek dupatta. Natasa wore a heavy-embroidered golden lehenga with a red dupatta for varmala ceremony. For the Pheras, she changed into a bright red solid saree with broad border, paired with a statement blouse. She elevated her look with dewy makeup and polki jewellery.

The first picture featured them looking up at the sky as hundreds of flowers petals were shot during their varmala ceremony. The next one captures Natasa's entry during the ceremony with her head covered with a red veil. It also featured several other sweet moments of them from the ceremony.

Another featured them holding hands during the pheras. Even one had Hardik putting sindoor on Natasa. The last one had the bride and groom posing together during the golden hour.

On Wednesday, after tying the knot once again, Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya posted dreamy pictures from their white wedding on Instagram. They wrote, "We celebrated Valentine's Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love."

Natasa was a typical Christian bride in a white gown and paired her look with a pearl necklace with her hair tied in a bun. She also carried a bouquet of white flowers. They exchanged kisses with their son Agastya. The family was snapped at Mumbai airport on Thursday as they returned from Rajasthan.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1 in 2020, on a yacht. They tied the knot in a private ceremony at home during Covid lockdown. They became parents to son Agastya in July, 2020.

