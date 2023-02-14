Hardik Pandya, Nataša Stanković share official wedding pics from Udaipur ceremony

Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković got married in a Christian ceremony on Tuesday. The cricketer and his model-actor wife had a special Valentine's Day ceremony that they celebrated with their closest friends and family.

Sharing the photos, they wrote, “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love.” The couple got wishes from many on Instagram. KL Rahul wrote, “Congratulations guys.” A fan wrote, “Lady Luck queen with his king.” Another comment read, “Best Thing On The Internet.”

Natasa wore a beautiful white dress with lace details and a long train. She wore a pearl necklace and tied her hair in a bun. Hardik wore a sharp black suit. The bridesmaids were in peach-champagne gowns.

Photos show Natasa and Hardik sharing a kiss, her walking down the aisle with her father, the couple exchanging kisses with their son Agastya and them posing for photos with their bridesmaids and groomsmen.

Reportedly, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul were also part of the wedding. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning, headed out of the city. They did not confirm if they were indeed going to be part of the wedding.

The news of their wedding first broke on Hindustan Times. A source told HT, “They got married in a court back then. Everything was rushed when it happened. The idea of them having a lavish wedding has been on their mind ever since. They all are very excited about it.” The wedding celebrations will go on till 16.

Hardik, 29, and Nataša, 30 got hitched in an intimate wedding on May 31, 2020. The couple was blessed with their baby boy Agastya in July 2020.

