Kriti Sanon reveals Prabhas' reaction to dating rumours after Varun Dhawan's comments: ‘I felt really bad’

Kriti Sanon recently revealed Prabhas' reaction to their dating rumours after Varun Dhawan teased her about Prabhas. It happened so on national television when Varun indirectly confirmed his Bhediya co-star Kriti Sanon's alleged relationship with Prabhas. Recalling how she informed Prabhas about the incident and his confused reaction, Kriti said she really felt bad about the whole situation.

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are rumoured to dating for quite some time. They will be starring together in the upcoming film Adipurush. Amid this, Varun during his appearance on Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa answered a question about Kriti not being on a list of eligible single women. He said, "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam… kisi ke dil me hai (Kriti Sanon isn't on the list because her name is written on someone else' heart).” He further said, “Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath (There's someone who is not in Mumbai and currently filming with Deepika Padukone, he is the one).”

While Varun's statement almost confirmed Kriti and Prabhas' relationship. Kriti later denied it. Talking about the situation, Kriti told BBC, "When Varun said that, I felt really bad—I felt like I had to tell Prabhas. I picked up the phone and told him about what Varun had said. He said, ‘But why?’ I said I don’t know. Prabhas asked why did he say that? So I said, ‘I don’t know, Varun’s mad…'”

She added that Prabhas was rather confused and kept asking again why Varun had made the comment. Kriti told him that Varun is a friend and told him to not take it seriously.

After the incident, Kriti issued a clarification, "It’s neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter led to some Howl-arious rumours.” Varun re-posted the same and added, “Huys UI had ur fun but it’s just fun and stuff the channels have edited to have fun we took it as humour dont let ur imagination run so wild…”

