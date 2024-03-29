Sonu Sood backs Hardik Pandya amid Mumbai Indians' IPL underperformance: ‘It’s not they, it's us who fail'

Sonu Sood is among the few actors known for speaking their mind without any hesitation. Apart from his philanthropy work, the actor also gives his opinions on society. He recently took to X and spoke about the online bullying of sportsmen, especially cricketers. The actor's reaction comes amid Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic got trolled for his IPL underperformance. (Also read: Who is Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya's wife facing unfair comments for his IPL captaincy row) Sonu Sood pens heartfelt note dedicated to cricketers amid Hardik Pandya getting tolled for IPL underperformance.

Sonu Sood hails cricketers for making country proud

Sonu expressed his concerns over the online hate cricketers face despite of their dedication towards the game. He tweeted, “We should respect our players. Players who made us proud, players who made our country proud. One day you cheer for them, next day you boo them. It’s not they, it’s us who fail. I love cricket. I love every cricketer who represents my country. Doesn’t matter which franchise he plays for. Doesn’t matter whether he’s plays as a Captain or he’s the 15th man in a team. They are our Heroes (tricolour emoji).”

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic gets trolled

For the unversed, Mumbai Indians (MI) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the recent IPL 2024 game. Hardik, who was under the radar of Rohit Sharma's fans for leading MI instead of the latter, faced heavy criticism. However, the social media scrutiny wasn't just limited to him.

His wife Natasa Stankovic, a Serbian model and actor, also became the victim of online bullying. Many users posted nasty and derogatory comments on Natasa's Instagram posts as they held her responsible for Hardik's current performance. Hardik and Natasa got officially married in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan on February 14, 2023. They also have a son named Agastya, who was born on July 30, 2020.

Accusing the spouse of a cricketer has not been new to the game, especially IPL. Previously, Anushka Sharma has also been criticised whenever Virat Kohli lost a match in IPL or during an international tournament.

