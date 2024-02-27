Anushka Sharma spends time with son Akaay as Virat Kohli takes daughter Vamika to lunch in London. See pic

Virat, Vamika step out for lunch

The caption of the photo, shared on Reddit, read, "Virat spotted in London with Vamika." In the picture, clicked from behind, Virat and Vamika were seated at a table as they had their meal. Both of them wore black and white outfits. Reacting to the picture, a fan said, "I know we can only see her back, but she looks so adorable. Love her hair." A person wrote, "VK seems like a very invested father & husband, which is so cool."

Reddit users react to pic

"Having some daddy-daughter time while mummy and baby brother gets to bond. But whoever took pic shouldn’t have sneaked like so," commented a Reddit user. "She looks such a big girl and that ponytail. That's so cute and endearing. I am just imagining a junior version of Anushka doing her thing," read a comment. "Aww. Virat on daddy duties with cutie-pie," said another person.

About Anushka and Virat's family

Last week, Anushka and Virat announced the birth of their baby boy Akaay. Taking to Instagram, the couple posted, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple was tight-lipped about their second pregnancy.

Anushka's upcoming film

Fans will see Anushka in the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress. It is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

