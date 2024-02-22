Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's son Akaay is Indian or British citizen? Here's everything you need to know

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently became parents for the second time. The cricketer and actor announced the arrival of their son Akaay on Tuesday, revealing he was born on February 15. Although Anushka and Virat have kept their location under wraps, there's buzz that Anushka gave birth to Akaay in London, which has left fans wondering whether her and Virat's son will be a British citizen or an Indian citizen? Also read | Akaay: What does Anushka and Virat's son's name mean? Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared their baby news on Tuesday. (File Photo/AFP)

Virat-Anushka's son Akaay is Indian or British citizen?

A report by Sports Tak has said that, as per UK rules, Akaay would not automatically inherit British citizenship due to his alleged birthplace, London. Per the report, if a child is born in the UK, he or she is not automatically considered a British citizen. The child can only become a British citizen if one of his/her parents is a British citizen or has obtained settled status after living there for a long time.

Can Akaay acquire British citizenship?

The report said that although Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma own a house in London, Akaay cannot become a British citizen – even though his passport will be issued in the UK – and he will still be considered an Indian citizen.

Moreover, since Akaay does not automatically receive British citizenship by birth, parents Virat and Anushka can apply for his registration as a British citizen. The portal added that Akaay could be eligible for registration as a British citizen under the condition that he was were born in the UK, provided he manages to reside there until at least the age of 10.

Virat Kohli's pic from London

Recently, there were rumours that Anushka Sharma was going to deliver her second baby at a hospital in London. Soon after Anushka and Virat's baby announcement, fans took to social media to share the 'latest picture' of Virat walking on the streets of London. Many on social media said they were convinced the couple welcomed little Akaay in the UK capital.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s baby announcement

Sharing the news of their three-year-old daughter Vamika, who was born in January 2021, becoming a sister to baby brother Akaay, Anushka and Virat wrote in their statement shared via Instagram on Tuesday, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!”

They added, "We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude – Virat and Anushka."

On the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in a lead role in the 2018 film Zero, has been gearing up for the release of her Netflix film Chakda 'Xpress. Rumours of her pregnancy had been swirling since last year, but the actor had neither confirmed nor denied them.

