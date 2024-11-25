Kriti Sanon says Bollywood is ‘not so much’ responsible for nepotism: ‘If you’re not talented…’

Kriti Sanon is one actor who made it on her own terms in the Hindi film industry. The actor made her debut in Bollywood opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti, and has went on to star in several hit films in the last few years. The actor attended a masterclass at the ongoing 55th International Film Festival in Goa, where she talked about nepotism. As per a report by DNA, she said that industry is ‘not so much’ responsible for nepotism, and it is a cycle that involves the media and audience also. (Also read: Abhishek Bachchan says he's ‘immensely thankful’ to Aishwarya Rai: ‘I’m very lucky I...') Kriti Sanon was last seen in the film Do Patti.

What Kriti Sanon said about nepotism

At the masterclass session, Kriti said: "I feel the industry is not so much responsible for nepotism. It’s also the media and the audience. The audiences want to watch what the media is putting about certain star kids. Because the audience is interested in them, the industry feels that since the audience is interested let’s make a movie with them. So I think it’s a circle. But I feel if you are talented, you will get there. If you’re not talented, and if the connect is not there with the audiences you will not get there.”

‘It takes time for you to get those opportunities’

She went on to add, "When you don’t belong to a film background, it takes time for you to get there. It takes time for you to get those opportunities you crave for. It takes time for you to even get those magazine covers. So everything is a bit of a struggle. But after 2-3 films, if you keep working hard and if you are at it, nothing can stop you."

Kriti has featured in a number of films since 2014 such as Dilwale, Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4. She was most recently seen in Do Patti, also starring Shaheer Shaikh and Kajol. It was the first project to be made under her new production banner, Blue Butterfly Films.