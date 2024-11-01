'Koi khunnas khaake baitha hai': Kanika Dhillon responds to negative reviews of Do Patti

Kanika Dhillon, known for her diverse storytelling in Hindi cinema, recently addressed the mixed reviews of her recent release Do Patti. The writer pointed out at the social media opinions on films, where everyone can be a reviewer. Kanika, in a recent interview with News 18, said that she can differentiate between genuine negative criticism and biased reviews. (Also read: Do Patti trailer: Kajol tackles Kriti Sanon’s twin trouble in a web of deceit. Watch) Kanika Dhillon recently addressed the negative reviews of her recent release - Do Patti.

Kanika Dhillon addresses criticism of Do Patti

The Do Patti writer-producer, when asked about the negative reaction to Do Patti praised the open-mindedness of the audiences while strongly calling out those taking personal digs at her work. Kanika stated that, “I’ll do whatever it takes to get my film across to them so that they watch it and then see the message in it. The way it’s written and the choices that we made for the film in terms of the screenplay, the casting and the marketing are to have an audience-first approach. What I’ve been hearing is that the audience really appreciated the last 50 minutes of the film. They got so emotional.”

She further said, "Who are these people? We aren’t making a film for them. Anybody and everybody can be a reviewer today. Everyone has access to social media and everyone has opinions. When I see the quality of reviews today, they feel like trolls to me. I only look up to a handful of reviewers, who can write unbiased negative reviews with a fair point. I’m able to differentiate between a genuinely negative criticism and a piece jahaan pe koi khunnas khaake baitha hai (I’m able to differentiate between a genuinely negative criticism and a piece where someone is venting out personal frustration). When they start criticising through personal attacks at the individual rather than the film, then they become trolls. I don’t react to half of them. You can make it from the headline if it’s a trolling piece or not. In that case, I don’t open those reviews. That’s how I keep my sanity alive.”

About Do Patti

Do Patti is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. Kanika has contributed to the Story, screenplay, and dialogues in the movie. The legal crime-thriller features Kriti Sanon in a dual role as Saumya Pundir Sood and Shailee Pundir. While Shaheer Sheikh plays Dhruv Sood. Kajol essays the character of Inspector Vidya Jyothi Kanwar who investigates a mysterious case. Brijendra Kala, Tanvi Azmi, Prachee Shah Paandya and others also play pivotal characters. Do Patti marks Kriti's debut into film production. She has co-produced the movie alongside Kanika.

Do Patti is available for streaming on Netflix.