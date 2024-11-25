Abhishek Bachchan says he's ‘immensely thankful’ to Aishwarya Rai: ‘I’m very lucky I...'

Amid rumours of imminent divorce, Abhishek Bachchan has thanked his wife and fellow actor Aishwarya Rai for being a responsible and sacrificing mother. In an interview with The Hindu, Abhishek said that he's grateful to Aishwarya for facilitating him to go and work in films. (Also Read – I Want To Talk box office collection day 3: Abhishek Bachchan film witnesses dip in earnings but finally earns ₹1 crore) Abhishek Bachchan says he's grateful to Aishwarya Rai for looking after their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

What Abhishek said

“Even in my household, I'm very lucky I get to go out and make the movies. But I know that Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya, and I thank her immensely for that. But I don't think the children think of it that way. They don't look upon you in third person. They look upon you in the first – you're the parent, the father or the mother,” said Abhishek.

He also added that in his childhood, he didn't feel his parents were absent either. While his father Amitabh Bachchan was at the peak of his acting career in the 1970s, his mother Jaya Bachchan had taken a backseat from acting after his birth in 1976. “I never thought of it as a kid. My mother had stopped acting in films when I was born because she wanted to spend time with the children. But we never felt the void of dad not being around. I don't think much is made up of it. At the end of the day, after work, you come home at night,” Abhishek added.

Abhishek and Aishwarya's marriage

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007. Their daughter Aaradhya was born in 2011. She recently celebrated her 13th birthday with Aishwarya, but Abhishek wasn't spotted in the pictures.

Aishwarya took a break from movies for four years after Aaradhya's birth. She returned to work with Sanjay Gupta's Jazbaa in 2015. She has appeared in only a few movies in the last 10 years, including Sarbjit (2016), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), Fanney Khan (2018), and the Ponniyin Selvan franchise (2022-23).

Meanwhile, Abhishek has three upcoming releases – Remo D'Souza's dance film Be Happy, Tarun Mansukhani's ensemble comedy Housefull 5, and Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller King.