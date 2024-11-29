Abhishek Bachchan got emotional filming father-daughter scenes, reveals Shoojit Sircar: 'Uski bhi beti hai'

Abhishek Bachchan's latest movie, I Want To Talk, hits home at a meta level because of the rumours surrounding his separation with wife Aishwarya Rai. In the film, his character Arjun has been separated from his wife, who co-parent their daughter. In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, director Shoojit Sircar revealed there'd be instances on set when Abhishek would get “emotional” while filming the father-daughter scenes. (Also Read: Reddit wonders if Aishwarya Rai has removed Bachchan from her name after viral image from Dubai event) Abhishek Bachchan got 'emotional' filming father-daughter scenes in I Want To Talk

What Shoojit said

When asked if he and Abishek got emotional while shooting the slice-of-life drama, the filmmaker said, “Bahut (a lot). Because he's a father. There are many scenes he was emotional. Meri bhi beti hai, uski bhi beti hai. Kahin na kahin wo toh reflect karega na uske kaam mein. Jab wo dekh raha hai ye meri beti hai, ghar pe bhi meri beti hai, kahin na kahin toh coexistence hoga na. (I have a daughter, he also has one. Somewhere that would reflect in his work. There'll be a coexistence if it strikes him that this is my daughter, and I also have a daughter back home). He would relate. I know sometimes he won't tell me, but I know he's affected. Sachchai hai na film mein, wo hua hai na kisi ke sath (There's truth in the movie, it's happened with someone).”

About I Want To Talk

I Want To Talk, co-written by Shoojit and Ritesh Shah, is based on the real-life story of Arjun Das, a cancer survivor, who has a bittersweet relationship with his estranged daughter. It released in cinemas last week, and also stars Johnny Lever. It's produced by Ronnie Lahiri's Rising Sun Films.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Abhishek realised that he's fortunate to be a working father because Aishwarya stays at home with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan while he goes out to shoot. He said that he's “immensely thankful” to Aishwarya for the same.

Aishwarya recently gave a speech about women's rights at an event in the UAE. Her being introduced just as “Aishwarya Rai” instead of “Aishwarya Rai Bachchan” further fuelled rumours about her separation with Abhishek.

Abhishek will be next seen in Be Happy, Housefull 5, and King. Aishwarya last starred in Ponniyin Selvan II in 2023.