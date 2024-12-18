Menu Explore
Rashmika Mandanna opens up about relationship with Vijay Deverakonda? Says her partner gives her comfort

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 18, 2024 02:04 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna confirms being in a relationship as she talks about her partner being her comfort place during her tough days.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship rumours have been doing rounds on social media for a long time now. Amid this, the Pushpa 2 star, in a conversation with Cosmopolitan, talked about her partner and what being in love means to her.

Amid dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna talks about getting comfort from her partner.(Instagram)
Amid dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna talks about getting comfort from her partner.(Instagram)

(Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda spotted on date with Rashmika Mandanna after confirming he's not single; fans react)

Rashmika Mandanna talks about finding comfort in her partner

When asked about what or who gives her the most comfort during her tough times, Rashmika Mandanna hinted at being in a relationship and said, “My partner. I need my partner in every phase of my life. I need that comfort, security, and empathy.”

She further stated the qualities she wants in her partner and said, “My most important thing in a relationship is definitely kindness, but also respect. When you mutually respect one another, genuinely care, and are responsible for one another...it all adds up. Being loving, empathetic, caring, having a good heart, and being truly genuine are the other traits I need because this is what comes naturally to me. I want to be with someone who has similar qualities and if my partner doesn’t have the same attachment style, we just won’t get along.”

Rashmika Mandanna shares what being in love means to her

Rashmika Mandanna also talked about what being in love means to her and said, “Being in love to me means partnership and companionship. You need a companion in your life. After all, if you don’t have them then what’s the point of having this life? You need someone to witness all of your highs and lows, and someone to stand by your side and celebrate life with.”

This comes after Vijay Deverakonda admitted being in a relationship. During the Pushpa 2 promotional event, when Rashmika Mandanna was asked if she would marry someone from the film industry, the actor said, “Everyone knows about it.” All of this added fuel to their relationship rumours.

Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in the movie The Girlfriend. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film also stars Dheekshith Shetty in a key role. Apart from this, she has multiple big projects in her pipeline including Sikandar alongside Salman Khan and Chhaava alongside Vicky Kaushal.

