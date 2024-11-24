Vijay Deverakonda spotted on date with Rashmika Mandanna after confirming he's not single; fans reacts

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who are rumoured to be dating, were seen together at a restaurant recently. Taking to Reddit, a person shared a post featuring the duo. (Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda confirms he's not single amid rumours of dating Rashmika Mandanna; says this about love and marriage) Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been rumoured to be dating since they acted together.

Vijay and Rashmika spend time together

In a picture, Vijay Deverakonda sat at a table having his meal. Rashmika was seen sitting opposite him with her back to the camera. In another closeup photo, Rashmika was seen enjoying her dessert. She looked at her plate in the picture. The words, ‘good food’, were written on the photo. It was from the same restaurant and she was wearing the same outfit.

Vijay and Rashmika twinned in blue outfits. She wore a sleeveless cropped blue top and blue denim. Vijay was seen in a white vest under a blue jacket and pants.

Fans react to their photos

The post was shared with the caption, "Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika spotted together." Reacting to it, a person said, "This is one of the most openly secretive relationships currently. They know that we know. We know that they know. Yet they still wanna play Hide and Seek." A comment read, "They just don’t want to talk about it and ruin a good thing. They don’t care that we know, but they will not publicly come out either." "Cute couple," said a fan.

Vijay recently spoke about love

A few days ago, Vijay, in an interview with Curly Tales, while promoting the music video Sahiba, talked about his personal life. Vijay was asked if unconditional love still exists. He responded, “I know what it is to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don’t know if it’s unconditional because my love comes with expectations. I don’t know of any love that comes…maybe there is, maybe it’s my ignorance of it. At the end of the day, it’s a good thing to be loved. Everything else is over-romanticised. I think it’s okay to be conditional in love.”

After that, in a game of Never Have I Ever, Vijay also admitted to dating a co-star, claiming he wasn’t single. He had said, “I have (dated a co-star before). I'm 35, you think I would be single? We all have to (get married) at some point unless it's a choice not to.”

About Vijay and Rashmika

Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating since they acted together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. Rashmika has often posted pictures from Vijay’s home. The actor shares a close rapport with his family. They have also often been on vacations together, as hinted in their pictures.

About Vijay and Rashmika's upcoming films

Vijay will soon star in a film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Next, he will shoot for a film with Rahul Sankrithyan. Rashmika is set to reprise her role in the much-awaited movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film will also star Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. It's set to hit the theatres on December 5.