Vijay Deverakonda confirms he's not single amid rumours of dating Rashmika Mandanna; says this about love and marriage

Vijay Deverakonda recently spoke about love, relationships and marriage while promoting the music video Sahiba in Mumbai. In an interview with Curly Tales, the actor, who’s usually cagey about his personal life, got candid and said this. (Also Read: Watch: Vijay Deverakonda gives hilarious twist to video of him falling down stairs, fans say ‘only you can handle this’) Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are rumoured to have been dating for a few years now.

‘It’s a good thing to be loved’

Vijay was asked if unconditional love still exists, to which he replied, “I know what it is to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don’t know if it’s unconditional because my love comes with expectations. I don’t know of any love that comes…maybe there is, maybe it’s my ignorance of it. At the end of the day, it’s a good thing to be loved. Everything else is over-romanticised. I think it’s okay to be conditional in love.”

Later, in a game of Never Have I Ever the actor also admitted to dating a co-star, claiming he wasn’t single. He said, “I have (dated a co-star before). I'm 35, you think I would be single? We all have to (get married) at some point unless it's a choice not to.”

Relationship rumours

In 2018, a Belgian national named Virginie posted pictures with Vijay and their families. Initially thought to be morphed, fans found a few more pictures on her social media of them together, which made many wonder if they were dating. The actor has often posted pictures from Europe over the years, once calling it “my happy escape from the madness of work, escape from the abnormalcy of being an actor & most importantly my food heaven.”

However, Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna have been rumoured to be dating since they acted together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. Rashmika has often posted pictures from Vijay’s home and shares a close rapport with his family, making fans wonder if they’re dating. They have also often been on vacations together, as hinted in their pictures. Vijay has never addressed these dating rumours.

Vijay will soon star in a film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Next, he will shoot for a film with Rahul Sankrithyan.