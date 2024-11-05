Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vijay Deverakonda injures shoulder while shooting for VD 12; continues shooting despite injury

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Nov 05, 2024 11:09 AM IST

Actor Vijay Deverakonda was injured while shooting his next film with Gowtam Tinnanuri. Here's why he continued shooting despite that.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda was injured while shooting for his next film with Gowtam Tinnanuri. When the incident occurred, he was shooting an action sequence for the yet-to-be-titled VD 12. The actor’s team tells Hindustan Times that he continued to shoot despite it because there’s ‘no time for a break’. (Also Read: Trivikram Srinivas says Vijay Deverakonda has seen ‘more hate than love’ in his career)

Vijay Deverakonda injured his shoulder but continued shooting for his next.
Vijay Deverakonda injured his shoulder but continued shooting for his next.

Vijay Deverakonda injured

A source from Vijay’s team tells us he was shooting for a ‘challenging action sequence’ when he suffered the injury. They said, “Vijay is getting physio and rehab because his shoulder hurts after he got injured during a fight sequence. But he’s still training for his role and shooting his scenes, doing his best not to escalate the injury further and pushing through the pain. There’s no time for a break on his schedule now.” The actor or the film’s team haven’t issued an official statement yet.

Vijay’s career

Vijay debuted in Tollywood with the 2011 film Nuvvila. While his 2016 film Pelli Choopulu received critical acclaim, it was only the 2017 Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Arjun Reddy that brought him fame. On the film’s seventh anniversary in August, Vijay urged Sandeep to release the ‘full cut’ of the film. He shared behind-the-scenes pictures and wrote, “Give the people 'The SandeepVanga #ArjunReddy full cut' for the 10 years anniversary @imvangasandeep! I cannot believe it is 7 years already, remember so many moments as if it was last year.”

Upcoming work

Unfortunately, his career saw a major dip after 2020’s World Famous Lover and 2022’s Liger. Both films did not perform well at the box office, nor received good reviews. He was last seen in 2023’s Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and The Family Star this year with Mrunal Thakur. He also played Arjuna in a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD. He will soon be seen in films helmed by Gowtam and Rahul Sankrityan.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //