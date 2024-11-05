Vijay Deverakonda injures shoulder while shooting for VD 12; continues shooting despite injury

Actor Vijay Deverakonda was injured while shooting for his next film with Gowtam Tinnanuri. When the incident occurred, he was shooting an action sequence for the yet-to-be-titled VD 12. The actor’s team tells Hindustan Times that he continued to shoot despite it because there’s ‘no time for a break’. (Also Read: Trivikram Srinivas says Vijay Deverakonda has seen ‘more hate than love’ in his career) Vijay Deverakonda injured his shoulder but continued shooting for his next.

Vijay Deverakonda injured

A source from Vijay’s team tells us he was shooting for a ‘challenging action sequence’ when he suffered the injury. They said, “Vijay is getting physio and rehab because his shoulder hurts after he got injured during a fight sequence. But he’s still training for his role and shooting his scenes, doing his best not to escalate the injury further and pushing through the pain. There’s no time for a break on his schedule now.” The actor or the film’s team haven’t issued an official statement yet.

Vijay’s career

Vijay debuted in Tollywood with the 2011 film Nuvvila. While his 2016 film Pelli Choopulu received critical acclaim, it was only the 2017 Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Arjun Reddy that brought him fame. On the film’s seventh anniversary in August, Vijay urged Sandeep to release the ‘full cut’ of the film. He shared behind-the-scenes pictures and wrote, “Give the people 'The SandeepVanga #ArjunReddy full cut' for the 10 years anniversary @imvangasandeep! I cannot believe it is 7 years already, remember so many moments as if it was last year.”

Upcoming work

Unfortunately, his career saw a major dip after 2020’s World Famous Lover and 2022’s Liger. Both films did not perform well at the box office, nor received good reviews. He was last seen in 2023’s Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and The Family Star this year with Mrunal Thakur. He also played Arjuna in a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD. He will soon be seen in films helmed by Gowtam and Rahul Sankrityan.