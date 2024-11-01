Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand turns photographer for Rashmika Mandanna Diwali pictures

Actor Rashmika Mandanna had a cosy, simple and sweet Diwali in Hyderabad if her pictures are anything to go by. Dressed in a white kurta and red skirt and holding a urli diya with flowers, the actor looked happy as she posed for clicks by Vijay Deverakonda’s brother Anand. (Also Read: Jr NTR rings in Diwali with family and friends; Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls them her ‘favourite’. See pics) Rashmika Mandanna thanked Anand Deverakonda for her Diwali photoshoot.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Diwali

Rashmika posted pictures on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek of her Diwali. Wishing them on the day, she wrote, “Diwali photoshoot doneeeee! Happiest Diwali my lovelies.” She revealed that Anand clicked the pictures after posting them, writing, “Photo credits : @ananddeverakonda. Thankyouuuu Anandaaaa!”

While she did not post any pictures with the Deverakonda brothers, fans guessed they had spent the festival together. When Vijay and Anand posted pictures with their parents and pet Storm, one fan commented, “Rashmika should be there in picture with family.” Another wrote, “Where is rashmika ma'am?” One guessed the pictures were ‘clicked by Rashmika’ even if the brothers didn’t tag her.

On Thursday, Rashmika also posted a new poster from her upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun, wishing fans a “Happy Diwali!!”

Upcoming work

Rashmika has numerous projects lined up in Telugu and Hindi. Her films Pushpa 2: The Rule and Chhaava will be released in theatres on December 5 and 6 this year. In Pushpa, she will reprise her role as Pushpa Raj’s wife, Srivalli and in Chhaava, she will play Sambhaji’s wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. She is also shooting for films titled Rainbow, The Girlfriend, and Kubera in Telugu, apart from Sikandar and Thama in Hindi.

Vijay will soon be seen in untitled films helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and Rahul Sankrityan. He was last seen in The Family Star. Anand will soon star in a film titled Duet. He was last seen in Gam Gam Ganesha.