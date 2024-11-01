Jr NTR rings in Diwali with family and friends; Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls them her ‘favourite’. See pics

Jr NTR celebrated Diwali on October 31 with wife Lakshmi Pranathi, kids Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram, and a few of their closest friends. He also posted a rare family photo on Instagram, wishing fans a happy Diwali. (Also Read: Suriya calls Chiranjeevi his inspiration; likes this about Jr NTR, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu) Jr NTR celebrated Diwali this year with a few close friends and family.

Inside Jr NTR’s Diwali celebrations

Jr NTR posted a picture on his Instagram, writing, “Wish you all a very Happy Diwali.” The actor can be seen dressed in a dark kurta while his wife Pranathi and sons Abhay and Bhargav pose with him in light blue kurtas.

Entrepreneur Shilpa Reddy also posted pictures from her Diwali celebrations with Jr NTR and their friends. “Deepavali with dear & near @pranathi_nandamuri @jrntr,” she wrote, sharing the pictures which see them all smiles. Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented under the pictures, writing, “All my favourites (heart emoji).”

Fans reacted to the pictures, leaving wishes and ‘Jai NTR’ under the posts. One fan commented about how cute Tarak’s younger son looked, writing, “Anna mana chinoddu chala cute ga unaddu. Happy Diwali Anna.” A fan agreed, “Bhargav ram was (heart emojis).” Another wrote, “Diwali Sudden surprise.”

Upcoming work

Jr NTR was last seen in Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1. The film, which saw Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan debuting in Telugu, received mixed reviews but did well at the box office worldwide.

In a promotional interview with the film’s team, the actor responded to the mixed feedback, “We as an audience have become very negative these days. We are not able to enjoy a film in an innocent manner anymore. When I watch my sons, they don’t care about what actor or what movie they are watching; they just enjoy movies. I wonder why we are not able to be that innocent anymore?”

He will soon be seen in an untitled film helmed by Prashanth Neel. He is also debuting in Hindi with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan.