Jr NTR doesn’t want to pressurise his kids to carry on the Nandamuri legacy: ‘Too much history is not good’

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, however, the actor claimed that he would like to give his children the choice of not carrying on the legacy.

‘I want to be an example’

Unlike what most people would think, Jr NTR said that he was never forced into acting—rather, it’s something he chose to do. In the early 90s, the actor worked as a child artiste in the films Brahmarshi Viswamitra and Ramayanam before debuting as a lead actor with 2001’s Ninnu Choodalani.

He told the agency that his father gave him a ‘fair chance’ to try out various things rather than ‘restricting’ him to act. He said, “I was a national-level badminton player and a professional classical dancer who toured the country, I’ve seen my share of the world. I’ve been allowed to make mistakes that have been corrected with my family’s guidance.”

He went on to add that he would like to be an ‘example’ to his kids, Abhay and Bhargav, rather than someone they must follow no matter what. “Too much of history is not good for kids. I want to be an example to them to have a journey of their own. I want to give them an opportunity to explore, rather than rubbing it on them. They need to decide for themselves.”

He did admit, however, that his sons want to be actors, among other things, right now because that’s the ‘environment they’ve grown up in’.

Upcoming work

Jr NTR was most recently seen in Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva and also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. He will soon star in an untitled project helmed by Prashanth Neel and Ayan Mukherji’s War 2 with Hrithik Roshan.