When will Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Devara part 2 release? It'll take a ‘little more time’, says Tarak

Director Koratala Siva’s Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Devara: Part 1 was released in theatres on September 27. Despite mixed reviews from critics and the audience, the film collected over ₹400 crore gross worldwide in 7 days. But those excited to watch the film’s sequel must wait a little longer. (Also Read: Devara box office collection worldwide day 7: Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan film crosses ₹405 crore in a week) Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1.

Jr NTR on Devara: Part 2

Talking to the Associated Press, Jr NTR revealed that while they shot ‘two amazing sequences’ for Devara: Part 2, they will take a ‘little more time’ to ensure the sequel is ‘bigger and better’ to ‘excite the audiences more’. He also said that the story of the sequel is ‘ready’ but they want to reevaluate it given the film’s success.

He said, “I just want my director, Koratala Siva, to take a month off. I told him, you know what? This is my gift. I said I am going to send you away from Hyderabad. Go for a month and a half, just go, have fun, and don’t think about anything. Come back, and then we will start writing for it again. Let’s just refresh, re-energise, rethink, recalculate, recalibrate, and then we will write Devara 2.”

The cliffhanger

Devara: Part 1 saw police officer Shivam, played by Ajay, learn all about the titular character from Prakash Raj’s Singappa. While the film introduced Jr NTR as father-son Devara and Vara, Janhvi as Thangam, and Saif as Bhaira, it left many questions unanswered. It ends on a cliffhanger, reminiscent of Baahubali, and doesn’t answer a key question posed in the film's beginning, leaving it all for the sequel.

Apart from the lead trio, the film also starred Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan and Murali Sharma in key roles. It tells the story of an ex-smuggler who turns righteous and decides to lead his village into a better future. But before Devara: Part 2, Jr NTR will be seen in a yet-to-be-titled film with Prashanth Neel and Ayan Mukherji’s War 2 with Hrithik Roshan.