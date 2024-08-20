Vicky Kaushal calls Chhatrapati Shivaji 'asli superhero' at Chhaava event: West mein Avengers banane ki zarurat...

Vicky Kaushal is geared up for his upcoming epic action-drama Chhaava. The teaser for the film was released on August 19. The actor, who portrays Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji in the film, compared Chhatrapati Shivaji to Avengers at Chhaava's trailer launch event. (Also read: Chhaava teaser: Vicky Kaushal roars as Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji) Vicky Kaushal recently compared Chhatrapati Shivaji and Sambhaji to Avengers.

Vicky Kaushal says India has real superheroes

Vicky, during the media interaction also spoke about Chhatrapati Shivaji, who was the father of Sambhaji. He said, “Aap India ke itihaas me jaa ke dekhenge to Sambhaji jaise, Chhatrapati Shivaji jaise itne superheroes hain ki sab superheroes fail ho jayenge unke saamne. Aur bohot zaruri hai ki hum aisi kahaniya dikhayein logo ko. Hum saath me celebrate karein. Main humesha kehta hoon ki West mein unko Avengers banane ki zarurat hoti hai kyuki unke paas waise superheroes hain nahi. Apne paas na asli superheo hai (When delving into India's history, one can find numerous superheroes such as Sambhaji and Chhatrapati Shivaji. These individuals surpass all fictional superheroes. It's crucial to share their tales and honor their legacy. The West lacks such superheroes, so they have to make Avengers. We have real superheroes in India.).”

Fans praise Vicky Kaushal's statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji

A fan commented on Instagram, “Vicky your acting skills (fire emojis). I don’t think anyone can beat you (fire emojis).” Another fan wrote, “Best statement ever!” Ab Instagram user also wrote, “Indian history and mythology is best. We have real superheroes.” Another commented, “Ab wo super hero Vicky banega (Now, Vicky will play that superhero, adding heart-shaped-eye emoji).”

About Chhaava

Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar and features Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, Akshaye Khanna as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai. Neil Bhoopalam and Santosh Juvekar also play significant roles in this period saga. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Chhaava is scheduled to release on December 6.