Trivikram Srinivas says Vijay Deverakonda has seen ‘more hate than love’ in his career

Director Trivikram Srinivas and actor Vijay Deverakonda were the chief guests at the recently held pre-release event of Venky Atluri’s Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary-starrer Lucky Bhaskar, in Hyderabad. Trivikram called Vijay his ‘favourite actor’ there, addressing the trolling he faced all his career. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda jokes he was ‘caught’ by forest guards while jogging through scenic Kerala tea estates) Trivikram Srinivas spoke about the kind of trolling Vijay Deverakonda faced all these years.

Trivikram Srinivas on Vijay Deverakonda

When Trivikram took the stage, he gestured for Vijay to come near him and said in Telugu, “Okka rendu matalu cheppali. One of my favourite actor…Entho premanu chusadu Vijay. Antha kante rettimpu dvesham kuda chusadu. (I have a few things to say. He’s one of my favourite actors. Vijay has seen a lot of love. But he has seen double the hate also)”

He added, “Aa rendu chala takku time lo chudadam ante…maa vaadu baaga gattodu. I wish you all the success, enduku ante neekante pedda vadini kabatti, korukovadam lo tappu ledu. (He saw both love and hate in a short amount of time…but he’s strong. I wish you all the success, I’m elder to you so there’s no harm in me hoping that for you)”

Vijay hugged Trivikram as soon as he said this. He also spoke about his favourite films helmed by the director, stating, “Our generation knows Manmadhudu, Nuvvu Naaku Nacchavu (which he wrote dialogues for), Jalsa, and my personal favourite films, Athadu and Khaleja. I fight with anyone who tells me they don’t like Khaleja.”

Dulquer Salmaan says Vijay is his lucky charm

Dulquer and Vijay worked together in the 2018 Savitri biopic Mahanati, directed by Nag Ashwin, though they didn’t have any scenes together. The actor reminisced that Vijay was the one to introduce him to the Telugu audience. “VD is my tammudu, my brother. I don’t know if you’ve realised but you’re my lucky charm in Telugu,” said Dulquer.

He added, “I was introduced to the Telugu audience for the first time at an event like this for Mahanati. Vijay came on stage and introduced me. During Sita Ramam, he was there for the music launch. I felt happy when I heard he’d be here today. I hope this film is a success too.”

Upcoming work

Trivikram last directed Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, which was released earlier this year and received mixed reviews. He will soon work with Allu Arjun. Vijay was last seen in The Family Star, which received lukewarm reviews. He played a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD. He will soon star in untitled films directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and Rahul Sankrithyan.