Vijay Deverakonda jokes he was ‘caught’ by forest guards while jogging through scenic Kerala tea estates

Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram to post videos of his latest trip to Kerala. Given the scenic outdoors, the actor decided to make the best of it and jog through the tea estates there, only to be ‘caught’ by some forest officials for an adorable reason. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda gives an ultimatum to Sandeep Reddy Vanga about the ‘full cut’ of Arjun Reddy) Vijay Deverakonda posted a glimpse of his jog through a scenic Kerala.

Vijay’s Kerala trip

Vijay posted numerous videos of himself enjoying a jog through the hills of Munnar. One video shows him jogging on a steep slope between a hill and a valley. Another shows him jogging through some tea estates, and one shows him taking in the view from the top once he’s done with the jog. One video, however, shows him obliging forest officers who recognised him for selfies.

Sharing them he wrote, “1&2 - Run with me through the tea estates of Kerala, India. 3 - Getting caught by Forest officers for picture time. 4 - Pause, Breathe, Taking in the moment. 5 - The Route. 6 - Idea was to keep heart rate in zone 2- between 140-150. But lots of uphill meant zone went mostly to 3/4&5.”

Numerous fans in the comments section recognised that Vijay was in Munnar. Others commented with heart emojis, asking him to be careful. A fan even commented in Malayalam, asking him to come to his hometown to explore.

Upcoming work

After 2022’s Liger, Vijay starred in Kushi in 2023 and The Family Star in 2024. He also played a cameo as Arjuna in Kalki 2898 AD which saw Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in lead roles.

He is now shooting for the yet-to-be-titled VD 12. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film shows him in a new avatar. Videos and pictures of the actor’s look leaked online when he was shooting outdoors earlier this year. The film will be released sometime next year. He will also star in VD 13 and VD 14 by Ravi Kiran Kola and Rahul Sankrityan.