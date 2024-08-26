Not Vijay Deverakonda, Rukmini Vasanth signs Ram Pothineni film for Telugu debut

Kannada actor Rukmini Vasanth made a splash with her Hemanth Rao-Rakshit Shetty film, Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A and Side B, and she was flooded with offers from the Tamil and Telugu film industries. While she signed films with top stars Vijay Sethupathi and Sivakarthikeyan in Tamil, she didn’t sign on any in Tollywood. In fact, there have been many news reports regarding her Tollywood debut but no official confirmation. (Also read: Double iSmart review: Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh's film is ‘double’ annoying) Rukmini Vasanth will make her Telugu debut with Ram Pothineni's film.

Too many offers

Telugu industry insiders revealed to HT that Rukmini Vasanth had been approached by many filmmakers and had in fact listened to around a dozen scripts. However, she didn’t seem to be too keen on signing any but now sources said that she had finally signed a film with Double iSmart star Ram Pothineni. She was rumored to star in Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film with Ravi Kiran Kola of Raja Vaaru Raani Gaaru fame (tentatively titled VD14) but it looks like she has turned it down. A source in the know told HT, “Rukmini had got offers from numerous filmmakers including a film with Vijay Deverakonda. But she didn’t seem to be happy with those scripts. She has now signed Ram’s film.”

What's next for Rukmini

The actor who also has several Kannada films lined up, including Shiva Rajkumar’s Bhairathi Ranagal and Bhagheera. In Tamil, she has Ace with Vijay Sethupathi and has wrapped up her shoot for the film. Director AR Murugadoss’s film with Sivakarthikeyan is on floors now.

Speaking about how Sapta Saagaradaache Ello (SSE) changed her career and life, Rukmini stated in an interview: “SSE is the film that made me feel that I am on the right path. Despite being only my second film, I am grateful to Hemanth Rao and Rakshit for offering me Priya's role, which has such great magnitude when one looks at SSE as a whole. Both Manu and Priya, the two characters exist with equal space and time.”