Vijay Deverakonda gives an ultimatum to Sandeep Reddy Vanga about the ‘full cut’ of Arjun Reddy

It has been 7 years since actor Vijay Deverakonda and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Arjun Reddy was released in theatres and was a massive success. On its anniversary, the actor and director exchanged tweets on X (formerly Twitter) about just how much the film means to them, with Vijay hilariously giving Sandeep an ultimatum. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda's rugged look from VD 12 leaks online; producers urge fans to refrain from sharing it) Vijay Deverakonda and Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the sets of Arjun Reddy.

‘Give the people the full cut’

Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures of them on set on X, Vijay asked Sandeep to release the ‘full cut’ of Arjun Reddy on the film’s 10th anniversary. He wrote, “Give the people 'The SandeepVanga #ArjunReddy full cut' for the 10 years anniversary @imvangasandeep! I cannot believe it is 7 years already, remember so many moments as if it was last year.” Sandeep replied that he ‘missed’ Vijay ‘more’ on the film’s anniversary, writing, “Vijay.... for sure we should make it for the 10th anniversary. Missing you more today. #7YearsOfArjunReddy.”

For the unversed, Vijay is talking about the cut of Arjun Reddy as Sandeep intended it to be. While the film stands at 3 hours and 2 minutes now, the director’s original cut was more than 4 hours long, exploring Arjun’s story a lot more. When the CBFC certified the film A, Sandeep stated that the board took his ‘creative struggle for granted’. For a film made by and featuring newcomers, it broke records and collected more than ₹50 crore at the box office when it was released in 2017. Apart from Vijay, Arjun Reddy also starred Shalini Pandey and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles.

Arjun Reddy tells the story of a high-functioning alcoholic surgeon and drug abuser who spirals out of control when he and his girlfriend are torn apart. The film was criticised for glorifying toxic masculinity, substance abuse and sexual abuse.

Upcoming work

Sandeep’s last film, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, was also a massive hit. The film made more than ₹900 crore at the box office. He will soon direct Prabhas in a film titled Spirit, which has yet to go on floors. Vijay is currently shooting for an untitled project with Gowtam Tinnanuri. He last played a cameo as Arjuna in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD.