Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
Kangana Ranaut on ‘alpha male’ term gaining prominence post Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: ‘Why are you being Raavan? Be Ram’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Aug 25, 2024 03:11 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut said that Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Arjun, Bhishma Pitamaha, and Karna are all 'alpha males'. However, people don't want to study their character.

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has responded to a question on how she feels about the term ‘alpha male’, which is being widely used after the box office success of the 2023 film Animal. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kangana said that the term 'sounds like a great idea'. However, she said that people don't know it in its entirely and simply use it on a superficial level. She also talked about sexism in Bollywood, adding that some content misleads youth. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut recalls what Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar said after she rejected their movies)

Kangana Ranaut spoke about the term alpha male.(PTI)
Kangana Ranaut spoke about the term alpha male.(PTI)

Kangana talks about alpha males

The actor said Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Arjun, Bhishma Pitamaha, and Karna are all 'alpha males'. However, she added that people don't want to study their character, understand how they sacrificed or even their mercy and austerity.

Kangana said, "People resort to becoming alpha males to fool others with their wrong deeds. Such actions might make people enjoy for some time but they will fall face down. When you don't have understanding of something, you want to exploit that... If you are alpha male then why are you being Raavan? Be Ram."

Kangana on exploitation of ‘alpha males’ term

The actor added that if a person wants to be an alpha male, then they should respect all women and fight against wrong. Instead, they indulge in hooliganism, misbehaviour, and harassment of women, the actor and BJP MP further said. She added that everything has consequences.

The actor said, "In films, too, they are showing fights, hooliganism. They are encouraging and misleading youth. There is a consequence to everything and they should take onus for it." When asked if there is sexism in Bollywood, Kangana replied, "of course there is".

Kangana's next film

Kangana will be next seen in Emergency alongside Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. Based on the period when the emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Kangana as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Emergency is also helmed by Kangana.

